Now Hiring: Teaching Artists, Audience Services Rep, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 12/16/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Ticket Services Representative

TICKET SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE Position Summary Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading offa??Broadway theatres is seeking a TICKET SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE. Ticket Services Representative is a parta??time position and reports to the Ticket Services Manager and Assistant Ticket Services Manager. The position is part of a team that represents the call center, concierge, and downstairs box office in the multia??venue facility. At this time, this position will be working remotely and in person... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing & Ticketing Supervisor, at the Coppell Arts Center

The Coppell Arts Center is the next great addition to the City of Coppell. The Arts Center is a gathering place for those looking to connect and enrich their lives through culture and entertainment. It is a place for memorable experiences that exceed expectations and are within easy reach. The Marketing & Ticketing Supervisor would be joining a creative team environment with a passion to serve our community by creating & implementing branding & marketing programs for the center. To Learn mo... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Dance Church Teacher

Dance Church Teacher at Dance Church Los Angeles, New York City December 2021 Dance Church (no religious affiliation) has been bringing people together through the joy and release of dance since 2010. Our classes are one part fitness, one part performance, and one part dance party. Hundreds of thousands of people have attended in person pop-up classes around the world or on the internet at go.dancechurch.com. Dance Church is designed for people of all shapes and sizes, backgrounds, and... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

COMPANY MANAGER Position Summary Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading offa??Broadway theatres is seeking a Company Manager for their upcoming productions of CONFEDERATES and A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD. The Company Manager will report to the General Management department. CONFEDERATES begins rehearsals January 15, 2022 and A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD begins rehearsals March 11, 2022. Candidates should have availability through mida??June 2022. About Signature Founded in 1991... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Director

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR - SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a TECHNICAL DIRECTOR to join the production team. Applicants from populations underrepresented in the theatre field are strongly encouraged to apply. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing afford... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Services Representative

AUDIENCE SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE Position Summary Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking AUDIENCE SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE for productions beginning in January 2022. Audience Services Representatives are responsible for creating a welcoming environment at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Reporting to the House Manager, Audience Services Representatives are an integral part of introducing the culture of Signature Theatre to the company's Season Membe... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: House Manager

HOUSE MANAGER Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking House Managers for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Signature opened The Pershing Square Signature Ce... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Live Event Production Manager

Hughie's Event Production Services is looking for an experienced Live Event Production Manager for our Cleveland office whose attitude, skills, and work ethic will embody our mission "to use our deep industry experience, innovative creativity, and cutting edge equipment to create memorable live events that help our clients deliver on their goals." Our production managers are sharp, organized, and friendly professionals who work with our sales, technical, operations, warehouse, and accounting sta... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Head of Automation and Safety at the Guthrie Theater

Reports to: Technical Director Compensation: $58,500 - $73,200 annually plus benefits THE POSITION The Head of Automation and Safety oversees the scenic automation systems, rigging systems, fall protection systems and scene shop health and safety policies at the Guthrie Theater. This position works with the Technical Director and the Associate Technical Director on the approach, research and technical design required for the installation and maintenance of these systems. In addition, the ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Lakewood Playhouse

Lakewood Playhouse in Lakewood, WA is looking for a Technical Director. Go to https://www.lakewoodplayhouse.org/employment.html for all details. This is a paid hourly position, up to 30 hrs. a week.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Ticketing and Reservations Manager

TRMF is looking for a Ticketing & Reservation Manager to be responsible for driving the performance of ticketing and box office teams through dynamic coaching, performance management and employee development. This individual should be a dynamic leader who is passionate about cultivating a culture of excellence in every customer contact. Responsible for setup, testing and review of reservations and ticketing systems prior to on-sale. Develops comprehensive training and reference materials. I... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Camp Counselors/Stage Managers/Teaching Artists/Shop Artisans

Counselors are the heart of the Ghostlight community. They create opportunities for campers to be creative and joyful, support their social-emotional growth, and help camp operate efficiently, safely, and with maximum levels of fun, connection and transformation. Ghostlight Counselors are inclusive, authentic, good role models, and always there for the camper. THE ROLE OF A COUNSELOR As a Ghostlight Counselor, your job is to support your campers throughout their time at camp. You will: ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Grants Manager

Reporting directly to the Director of Corporate & Foundation Relations, the Grants Manager is responsible for developing and writing proposals to a variety of grant-making organizations, and for persuasively communicating Paper Mill Playhouse's mission and programs. The Grants Manager will tailor grant requests, establish personal contact with key contacts, conduct prospect research, and maintain the grants calendar. For more information and how to apply visit: https://papermill.org/about-us/emp... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Guest Experience Representative

These new Guest Experience Representatives are the welcoming faces of the Metropolitan Opera and are the first to greet patrons at events and performances. In addition to greeting and general wayfinding, they will serve as the Met's front line staff for vaccine screenings, assisting guests who may be having issues with the technology required. Primary Responsibilities: Greet guests attending events at the Met. Exemplify guest excellence characteristics in all interactions with all guests... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: ASSOCIATE PRODUCER-THE OBSIDIAN THEATRE FESTIVAL

The Obsidian Theatre Festival produced by GhostLight Productions, INC. is seeking an Associate Producer to join its team. ABOUT: The Obsidian Theatre Festival (OTF) is a new and invigorating celebration of Black Stories featuring the work of prolific emerging Black voices, illuminating the rich diversity of experiences relevant to the African diaspora in America. Our team seeks to normalize the panoply of Black American culture through an inclusive, color conscious lens. We are dedicated to... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: ARTS EDUCATION COORDINATOR-THE OBSIDIAN THEATRE FESTIVAL

The Obsidian Theatre Festival produced by GhostLight Productions, INC. is seeking an Arts Education Coordinator to join its team. ABOUT: The Obsidian Theatre Festival (OTF) is a new and invigorating celebration of Black Stories featuring the work of prolific emerging Black voices, illuminating the rich diversity of experiences relevant to the African diaspora in America. Our team seeks to normalize the panoply of Black American culture through an inclusive, color conscious lens. We are dedi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artpark - Director of Development

Organization Artpark is both a park and a cultural institution located on the Niagara Gorge in Western New York. A collaboration between the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation and the cultural nonprofit institution Artpark & Company, Artpark serves as a cultural ecosystem that presents a diverse multidisciplinary program in the performing and visual arts. Artpark's mix of indoor and outdoor venues provides a unique opportunity to experience the direct connect... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Non-Union Director and Music Director for University Light Opera Spring Production of Patience

Penn Singers Light Opera Company, the University of Pennsylvania's premier student-run musical theatre company, is seeking a non-union Director and Music Director for its Spring 2022 production of Gilbert and Sullivan's Patience. Penn Singers is passionate about bringing opera into the contemporary world, and this calls for editing the script for problematic content and reinterpreting the text to align with modern values. That said, we are open to any and all visions this show may inspire! B... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Executive Direcrtor- Theatre Bay Area

Theatre Bay Area (TBA) seeks a steadfast, empathetic and tactical Executive Director to guide the organization into the next chapter of its history in collaboration with the board and staff. Theatre Bay Area is the largest arts service organization of its kind, supporting the radical creativity of its members with unparalleled access to educational, financial and professional resources. What will you do? The incoming Executive Director (ED) of Theatre Bay Area will lead the strategy, program... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: COMPANY MANAGER-THE OBSIDIAN THEATRE FESTIVAL

The Obsidian Theatre Festival, produced by GhostLight Productions, INC., is seeking a Company Manager to join its team. ABOUT: The Obsidian Theatre Festival is a new and invigorating celebration of Black Stories featuring the work of prolific emerging Black voices, illuminating the rich diversity of experiences relevant to the African diaspora in America. Our team seeks to normalize the panoply of Black American culture through an inclusive, color conscious lens. We are dedicated to the explo... (more)