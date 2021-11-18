Now Hiring: Production Manager, Associate Costume Director, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 11/18/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Costume Director

POSITION SUMMARY A vital member of Dallas Theater Center (DTC)'s Production Department, the Associate Costume Director is responsible for purchasing, tracking expenses, and ensuring the transition of costumes for each production to the wardrobe department. The Associate Costume Director reports directly to the Costume Director, and is responsible for effectively supporting Costume Designers and the supervision of the Draper to ensure that high artistic standards are met at all times. Thi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Patron Sales Manager

Broadway San Jose, A Nederlander Presentation, is seeking an experienced sales manager with the primary objective to increase our number of annual season ticket holders, establish and meet group sales goals. This position (located in San Jose) will report directly to the General Manager and work with Marketing and Ticketing teams to establish campaign initiatives. This is an exciting time to join the Broadway San Jose team as we bring Broadway back to the stage in San Jose. The ideal candida... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Community Engagement Associate

Broadway San Jose, A Nederlander Presentation, is seeking an experienced and highly motivated Community Engagement Associate with a strong background in community relations and event planning, to serve in developing and implementing community engagement campaigns for both the organization itself, and nationally touring Broadway shows and concerts. This position (located in San Jose) will report directly to the Marketing Manager, and work with the Public Relations, Sales and Ticketing teams to es... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager at The College of Performing Arts

The New School's College of Performing Arts (CoPA) seeks a highly qualified General Manager (GM) to provide leadership and oversight to operations at CoPA. The GM's portfolio spans the entire college, with a particular focus on the business and administrative operations of The School of Drama and production activities across the college. Within The School of Drama, the GM provides oversight for business operations with a focus on facilities, administration, theatrical licensing, artist agreemen... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Teaching Artist: Music Director

TADA! seeks 10-12 Teaching Artists who align with our mission, vision, and values and have expertise in musical theater and arts education to teach our in-person classes, camps, and workshops as well as after-school programs and in-school residencies across all five boroughs. We have high demand for TAs with availability during the day to teach our in-school residencies at schools in all five boroughs, and who have experience working with students pre-k - 5th grade. For more information and... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Teaching Artist: Director/Choreographer

TADA! seeks 10-12 Teaching Artists who align with our mission, vision, and values and have expertise in musical theater and arts education to teach our in-person classes, camps, and workshops as well as after-school programs and in-school residencies across all five boroughs. We have high demand for TAs with availability during the day to teach our in-school residencies at schools in all five boroughs, and who have experience working with students pre-k - 5th grade. For more information an... (more)

Classes / Instruction: IT Coordinator

Paper Mill Playhouse is seeking a part time IT Coordinator to assist in providing onsite IT presence. The position will act as a first line of IT support, in addition to performing hardware and software maintenance and updates. Approximately 30 hours per week, primarily during evening and weekends. This position reports to, and will work closely with, the Director of IT. Essential Functions • Provide technical support or training for systems and networks • Act as link between end users an... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager

The Production Manager will serve as a technical liaison between BMP and its collaborators-including composers, directors, music directors, designers, production staff, venues, presenters, and external vendors. They will be responsible for advancing technical needs for BMP touring and world premiere productions as well as ongoing operational duties. The Production Manager reports to BMP's Director of Production, Creative Producer and Executive Director. Responsibilities of the role inclu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Special Events

About New York Theatre Workshop: Since our founding in 1979 by Stephen Graham, New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) has fostered a community of adventurous audiences and visionary theatremakers, bringing them together to deepen our shared understanding of the world around us. We nurture pioneering new writers like Jeremy O. Harris and Celine Song and bring them into conversation with powerhouse playwrights like Ayad Akhtar and Amy Herzog. We empower inimitable auteurs like Rachel Chavkin and Li... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Associate

About New York Theatre Workshop:

Since our founding in 1979 by Stephen Graham, New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) has fostered a community of adventurous audiences and visionary theatremakers, bringing them together to deepen our shared understanding of the world around us. We nurture pioneering new writers like Jeremy O. Harris and Celine Song and bring them into conversation with powerhouse playwrights like Ayad Akhtar and Amy Herzog. We empower inimitable aute... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Assistant

JOB SUMMARY Reporting to the President, the Executive Assistant provides high-level administrative support for the President and other MPAC leaders, as assigned, to ensure they can efficiently accomplish key tasks and company initiatives. ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES • Schedule, arrange and coordinate meetings, receptions and travel • Screen phone calls and organize mail • Compose and/or transcribe correspondence • Organize and maintain filing system • Handle organizational... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Emelin Theatre - Executive Director

Organization The Emelin Theatre (Emelin) was founded in 1972 and brings world class performing arts to Westchester County, New York. Pre-COVID, the Emelin presented more than 125 events each year and is committed to building back to that level of programming as swiftly and safely as possible. The innovative and eclectic programming includes all genres of music, comedy, dance, and vibrant family programming, plus a broad range of independent and international film. With a mission to promote a c... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions: Jesus Christ Superstar

Dive In Productions is proud to present Jesus Christ Superstar running March 25th - April 10th at The Players' Ring Theatre in Portsmouth, NH. A timeless work, the rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally-known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christ's life. PLEASE NOTE: All roles in this production of Jesus Christ Sup... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: A DELIGHTFUL QUARANTINE Play Auditions

Reston Community Players announce open auditions for Washington DC premier of an incredibly unique comedy play "A DELIGTHFUL QUARANTINE" by Mark Dunn on Audition Dates: Wednesday December 1st from 6:30-9:30PM, Saturday December 4th at 3PM to 6PM, and also Sunday December 5th at 10:30AM to 1:30PM with possible callbacks by invitation only. Auditions will be held at 266 Sunset Park Drive, Herndon, VA 20170. Advanced sign up via Signup Genius through link Reston Community Players' website is high... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Who is Victory Gardens Theater? Victory Gardens Theater aspires to produce theatre and programming that reflect the rich diversity of our city, nation, and the world. Our board, staff and artists recognize theatre is a catalyst for social change towards a more just and inclusive society. We are committed to empathy and celebrating our differences through our productions, town halls, panel discussions, Directors Inclusion Initiative, and other programs. What will you do? The Executiv... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Music Director / Accompanist for Footloose

The Glencoe Junior High Project (GJHP), a 49-year-old parent-led, nonprofit organization, is currently seeking an experienced candidate to serve as Music Director and Accompanist for its Spring GJHP Musical: Footloose. The GJHP Musical is a no-cut program featuring 40-50 Glencoe 6th-8th graders (lead roles are double cast!). Stipend range is $5000-$6000 (based on experience). Roles and Responsibilities: • Teaching all vocal music and accompanying rehearsals and performances of the GJHP produ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: System Administrator

ABOUT ARENA STAGE Arena Stage was founded August 16, 1950 in Washington, D.C. by Zelda Fichandler, Tom Fichandler and Edward Mangum. Over 65 years later, Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Molly Smith and Executive Director Edgar Dobie, is a national center dedicated to American voices and artists. Arena Stage produces plays of all that is passionate, profound, deep and dangerous in the American spirit, and presents diverse and ground... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Draper - The Theatre School

Diversity and Inclusion Statement Guided by an ethic of Vincentian personalism and professionalism, DePaul compassionately upholds the dignity of all members of its diverse, multi-faith, and inclusive community. We seek to hire collaborative, open-minded, and dedicated professionals who are committed to advancing our university mission to making education accessible to all, with special attention to including underserved and underrepresented communities. Successful candidates thrive in an envi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Trinity Repertory Company - Executive Director

Organization Founded in Providence in 1963 as the city's first professional resident theater company, Trinity Repertory Company (Trinity Rep) has grown to become Rhode Island's largest nonprofit arts organization and one of the country's leading and most respected regional theaters. With a reputation for its commitment to the development of new artistic works, Trinity Rep has received numerous awards, including the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theater Company. Trinity Rep houses two per... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate General Manager

Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning professional theatre company located in the heart of the Berkshires (MA), is seeking an Associate General Manager to join our team in Pittsfield, MA. This AGM plays a vital role in the day to day operations of the organization. This position requires a driven and passionate professional with sharp focus, strong organizational skills and the ability and desire to wear multiple hats. Barrington Stage has a three-fold mission: to produce top notch, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Deputy Director of Development

Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning professional theatre company located in the heart of the Berkshires (MA), is seeking an Deputy Director of Development to join our team in Pittsfield, MA. This Deputy Director oversees our programs in Business Partnerships, Planned Giving, as well as a portfolio of Major Donors. The ideal candidate will have experience as a front-line fundraiser, with proven success with major gift solicitations, and strong organizational and communication skills. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Lighting and Sound Technician

Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning professional theatre company located in the heart of the Berkshires (MA), is seeking a Lighting and Sound Technician to join our team in Pittsfield, MA. This position is full time, year round with benefits and starts immediately. Barrington Stage has a three-fold mission: to produce top notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to engage our community with vibrant, inclusive educational outreach programs. BSC is committed to ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Education

Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning professional theatre company located in the heart of the Berkshires (MA), is seeking an Associate Director of Education to join our team in Pittsfield, MA. The ADE serves as the Director of our Musical Theatre Conservatory and plays a vital role teaching and helping to administer all of our educational programs. This position requires a skilled educator, with proven administrative experience. Barrington Stage has a three-fold mission: to produce to... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Operations

Paper Mill Playhouse is seeking an enthusiastic Director of Operations to ensure continuous, safe, and reliable operations at the Paper Mill campus. This position is part of the Senior Management Team and reports to and will work closely with the Managing Director to ensure smooth daily operations. Essential Functions • Oversee the day-to-day operations of the Playhouse, including theatre facilities, the Carriage House Restaurant, Information Technology, Security & Safety. Direct and supe... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Usher

Seeking ushers to assist with a January 2022 production. Dates are January 12-30th, Tuesdays-Saturdays 6-8pm and Sundays 3:30 - 5:30pm. Interested candidates should send a coverletter and resume to Ava Dweck LaCroix at admin@maboumines.org. Please put "Usher" in the subject line.... (more)