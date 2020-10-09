Theatre Dance Vietnam Presents DANCING THROUGH... Featuring Performers From HAMILTON, NEWSIES and More

"DANCING THROUGH..." is a virtual theatre dance production, presented by Theatre Dance Vietnam. Broadway meets Vietnam during a global pandemic. The performance explores the last century of theater dance and its prevalence beyond Broadway.

Directed by Elizabeth Troxler; associate director, Logan Pitts. Choreographed by Richard Stafford, James Kinney, Ryan VanDenBoom, Michael Mindlin, Kristyn Pope, Danielle Diniz, Andrea Brodine, Jill Kenney, and James Alonzo White. Filmed under COVID safety guidelines by Tim Fuchs Productions at The Tank, with lighting design by American Ballet Theatre's Brad Fields and Stephen Weeks. "DANCING THROUGH..." premieres virtually October 30th, 2020 at 8pm EST.



Dancers include Morgan Marcell (Hamilton), Jessica Lee Goldyn (Hello Dolly), Aaron J. Albano (Newsies), Eliza Ohman (Hamilton), Dennis Stowe (Shrek the Musical), Caleb Marshall (Moulin Rouge), Jennnifer Gruener (West Side Story), Khori Petinaud (Moulin Rouge), Coral Dolphin (MJ the Musical), Kendrick Samuel (The Illusionists) Evan Kasprzak (Cats), Josh Drake (Aladdin), and Jovan Dansberry (King Kong).