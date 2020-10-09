Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Theatre Dance Vietnam Presents DANCING THROUGH... Featuring Performers From HAMILTON, NEWSIES and More
"DANCING THROUGH..." a virtual collaboration between Vietnam and New York highlights the evolution of Broadway.
"DANCING THROUGH..." is a virtual theatre dance production, presented by Theatre Dance Vietnam. Broadway meets Vietnam during a global pandemic. The performance explores the last century of theater dance and its prevalence beyond Broadway.
Directed by Elizabeth Troxler; associate director, Logan Pitts. Choreographed by Richard Stafford, James Kinney, Ryan VanDenBoom, Michael Mindlin, Kristyn Pope, Danielle Diniz, Andrea Brodine, Jill Kenney, and James Alonzo White. Filmed under COVID safety guidelines by Tim Fuchs Productions at The Tank, with lighting design by American Ballet Theatre's Brad Fields and Stephen Weeks. "DANCING THROUGH..." premieres virtually October 30th, 2020 at 8pm EST.
Dancers include Morgan Marcell (Hamilton), Jessica Lee Goldyn (Hello Dolly), Aaron J. Albano (Newsies), Eliza Ohman (Hamilton), Dennis Stowe (Shrek the Musical), Caleb Marshall (Moulin Rouge), Jennnifer Gruener (West Side Story), Khori Petinaud (Moulin Rouge), Coral Dolphin (MJ the Musical), Kendrick Samuel (The Illusionists) Evan Kasprzak (Cats), Josh Drake (Aladdin), and Jovan Dansberry (King Kong).
"DANCING THROUGH..." premieres October 30th, 2020 8pm EST (Live Stream available for 48hrs after 8pm premiere). Buy Tickets LINK to support art created by 100+ artists from around the world.
Theatre Dance Vietnam (founded by Linh An and Johnson Brock) aims to promote theatre dance in Vietnam and the world at large in order to enrich lives and culture. Visit us at www.TheatreDanceVietnam.com
