Theater Talk
Click Here for More Articles on Theater Talk

Theater Talk: Tony Nominees Jessie Mueller & Joshua Henry Sing from CAROUSEL!

May. 29, 2018  

As Broadway revs up for the TONY Awards, THEATER TALK welcomes Tony nominated actors Joshua Henry and Jessie Mueller from RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN's Carousel, who along with the show's Musical Supervisor Andy Einhorn, perform excerpts from the show's classic "Bench Scene" number and discuss its brilliant musical architecture with co-hosts Jesse Green of "The New York Times" and Susan Haskins. Next, TONY-nominated director George C. Wolfe shares his insights into Eugene O'Neill's masterpiece THE ICEMAN COMETH and how they have influenced his absorbing revival of this classic American play, starring Denzel Washington and David Morse. JAN SIMPSON of BroadwayRadio co-hosts with Haskins.

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of The New York stage and beyond. The acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

For more information, visit: http://theatertalk.org

Theater Talk: Tony Nominees Jessie Mueller & Joshua Henry Sing from CAROUSEL!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets

Related Articles


5 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS or MEAN GIRLS for Best Musical...


From This Author Theater Talk

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of the New York stage and beyond. Co-hosted by series executive producer Susan Haskins and Michael (read more...)

  • Theater Talk: Tony Nominees Jessie Mueller & Joshua Henry Sing from CAROUSEL!
  • Theater Talk: Glenda Jackson, Laurie Metcalf and Alison Pill Unite to Discuss THREE TALL WOMEN
  • Theater Talk: Lauren Ambrose, Harry Hadden-Paton & More Talk MY FAIR LADY!
  • Theater Talk: John Tiffany & Steven Hoggett on the Magic of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
  • Theater Talk: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez Tell All About FROZEN's New Songs!
  • Theater Talk: Billy Crudup, David Cale & Leigh Silverman Talk HARRY CLARKE

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       