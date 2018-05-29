Theater Talk: Tony Nominees Jessie Mueller & Joshua Henry Sing from CAROUSEL!

As Broadway revs up for the TONY Awards, THEATER TALK welcomes Tony nominated actors Joshua Henry and Jessie Mueller from RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN's Carousel, who along with the show's Musical Supervisor Andy Einhorn, perform excerpts from the show's classic "Bench Scene" number and discuss its brilliant musical architecture with co-hosts Jesse Green of "The New York Times" and Susan Haskins. Next, TONY-nominated director George C. Wolfe shares his insights into Eugene O'Neill's masterpiece THE ICEMAN COMETH and how they have influenced his absorbing revival of this classic American play, starring Denzel Washington and David Morse. JAN SIMPSON of BroadwayRadio co-hosts with Haskins.

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of The New York stage and beyond. The acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

For more information, visit: http://theatertalk.org

