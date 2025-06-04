Theater Resources Unlimited to Present 2025 Tony Award Benefit Party

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theater Resources Unlimited is hosting a fundraiser for theater lovers on the evening of Sunday, June 8. Doors open at 6:45. Come to Jack Doyle's Pub & Restaurant on W. 35th St. and enjoy the Tony Awards with TRU friends - including Broadway producers who are former nominees and winners - to help to cheer on TRU members and friends who are nominated this year. The event costs $75 for TRU members and $90 for non-members, with a special $35 student price for those with the discount code. Get tickets here, and email TRUnltd@aol.com for the student code.

Your ticket includes all-you-can-eat buffet dining featuring an appetizer platter, a choice of 5 main courses, plus one drink. Guests will also receive a Tony ballot to fill out - and the chance to win theater tickets, if you can guess the most Tony winners for the evening. You could win two tickets to Tony nominated shows like The Buena Vista Social Club and Operation Mincemeat, as well as Saw: The Musical, My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) at New York City Center, tickets to the Museum of Broadway and some bottles of prosecco to boot. There will also be a cash bar and 5 big screen TVs.

Cheer on the nominated TRU producers including board members Margot Astrachan (Operation Mincemeat) and Merrie L. Davis (Dead Outlaw, Just in Time); advisory board members Cheryl Wiesenfeld (Buena Vista Social Club), Van Dean (The Hills of California), Jack Batman and Bruce Robert Harris (Good Night and Good Luck, John Proctor Is the Villain), Jim Kierstead (Dead Outlaw, Gypsy, Buena Vista Social Club, The Hills of California) and Tom Smedes (Operation Mincemeat, Sunset Boulevard); and a host of additional, valued TRU friends.

The event is limited to just 60 attendees, so get tickets now and secure your spot. Join TRU now and buy a ticket at member price and save $10 on your membership.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-two-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings about the arts and monthly Town Halls about current social issues; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices evening of short plays about social issues, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation; and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.