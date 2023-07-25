Theater Resources Unlimited Upcoming TRU Community Gathering Via Zoom Outside The Box: Alternative Spaces And Site-Specific Theater

TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway! Photo 3 Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend Photo 4 NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend

Theater Resources Unlimited Upcoming TRU Community Gathering Via Zoom Outside The Box: Alternative Spaces And Site-Specific Theater

Theater Resources Unlimited Upcoming TRU Community Gathering Via Zoom Outside The Box: Alternative Spaces And Site-Specific Theater

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 150 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.

TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.

7/28 - Outside the Box: Alternative Spaces and Site-Specific Theater. In the room: Anita Durst, founding artistic director of ChaShaMa, a company that "helps create a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive world by partnering with property owners to transform unused real estate" into space for creatives; and Anne Hamburger, founding executive artistic director of En Garde Arts, an artist-centric company that "uses the city as our stage to offer accessible theatre that explores the salient social issues of our time." Anita interned with Anne when she was 18 and developed a fascination with renovated performance spaces through her work with En Garde Arts. Many years later both women have had a profound impact on the New York theater scene. How have these women influenced each other? Where do their visions diverge? The art they have both created and helped nurture used to be called "avant-garde." Has yesterday's avant-garde become a more widely accepted form of art? Visit Click Here to register and receive the zoom link.

Upcoming:

8/4 - A Free Introduction to the TRU Producer Training Program. In the room: commercial producer Jane Dubin (Is This a Room, Dana H., The Prom, Tony winning The Norman Conquests, Farinelli and the King, Bandstand, Peter and the Starcatcher and An American in Paris; plus off-Broadway Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, The 39 Steps, Ann) who will be teaching our Master Class; and Blair Russell, producer, developer, whose experience ranges from fringe festivals to Broadway (Tony nominee for Slave Play, Lizard Boy, Sweeney Todd off-Broadway), who will be teaching Foundations of Producing. a free meet-and-greet info session about our Producer Development and Mentorship Program, the only theater production program to offer in-depth instruction from accomplished producers at an affordable price. Prospective applicants will have the opportunity to learn from and network with our commercial producer instructors. You will also meet and hear from successful program graduates at this Intro evening. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

Check back at TRU's web page for the 2023 schedule: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel atyoutube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.




RELATED STORIES

1
LaChanze & More Are Now JAJAS AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Producers Photo
LaChanze & More Are Now JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Producers

Get all the details about the exciting partnership between MTC, Madison Wells Live, LaChanze, and Taraji P. Henson for the upcoming production of JAJA’S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING. Find out when and where you can catch this groundbreaking collaboration that promises to captivate audiences this fall.

2
Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs The Boat That I Row Cover Photo
Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover

Watch cast members from A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond musical, perform 'The Boat That I Row'!

3
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/23/23 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/23/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/23/2023.

4
Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video Photo
Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video

A preview of the opening musical number, “High School Reunion,” is a high-energy pop anthem performed by “High School Musical” franchise alumni Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel and Kaycee Stroh and features series regulars Sofia Wylie and Matthew Sato. Watch the new music video now!

More Hot Stories For You

DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES to Release Cast Album Featuring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy JamesDAYS OF WINE AND ROSES to Release Cast Album Featuring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James
Video: Watch an Exclusive Performance of 'Zombie' from FELA! at Olney Theatre CenterVideo: Watch an Exclusive Performance of 'Zombie' from FELA! at Olney Theatre Center
Shop Souvenirs and Merch from THE COTTAGE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!Shop Souvenirs and Merch from THE COTTAGE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Rachel Bloom Will Bring DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW Off-Broadway This FallRachel Bloom Will Bring DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW Off-Broadway This Fall

Videos

Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover Video Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video Video
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video
Go Behind the Scenes of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway Video
Go Behind the Scenes of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway
Picketers Sing LES MISÉRABLES Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike Video
Picketers Sing LES MISÉRABLES Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

Recommended For You