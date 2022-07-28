Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theater Resources Unlimited Presents A Community Gathering Via Zoom - GROWING AND RUNNING A NOT-FOR-PROFIT THEATER COMPANY: METROPOLITAN AND MINT

TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19.

Jul. 28, 2022  

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.

TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make a tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at https://truonline.org/membership/ - to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 7/29 - Growing and Running a Not-for-Profit Theater Company: Metropolitan and Mint. In the room: Jonathan Bank, artistic director of the Mint Theater Company, and Alex Roe, producing artistic director of Metropolitan Playhouse. Our guests will talk about nearly 30 years of exploring the history of American theater and uncovering lost works, and how each company approached a similar mission. Has their mission, their infrastructure, and their audience evolved over the years? How did they grow and maintain their companies? To what do they attribute their longevity? How did they adapt to the restraints of shutdown, what lessons were learned and what are their plans going forward? The path hasn't always been an easy one. We'll look at both the successes and the struggles. Click here to register and receive the Zoom link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2188491®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftruonline.org%2Fevents%2Fmetropolitan-and-mint%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.





