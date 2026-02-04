Theater Resources Unlimited Marks Fifth Year Of Weekly Community Gatherings

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is celebrating its fifth year of weekly Community Gatherings, having hosted nearly 300 conversations since the series began in April 2020. The virtual gatherings are held every Friday at 5:00 p.m. ET via Zoom and are open to theater artists and professionals nationwide.

Originally created to address the challenges of making theater during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Community Gatherings have continued as a space for discussion on artistic creation, collaboration, and the evolving theater landscape. The meetings are offered free to TRU members, with non-members welcome to attend at no cost and encouraged to support the organization through optional donations or membership.

A recent gathering titled Keeping Ahead of the Curves: Supporting the Future of American Theater featured Josefina López, writer of Real Women Have Curves and founder of Casa 0101. The discussion examined adaptation across film and stage, collaboration in creative processes, and the importance of authentic voices in theatrical storytelling.

Upcoming Community Gatherings include Designs for a Living: How Clothes Make the Character, featuring Jeff Mahshie, whose Broadway credits include Next to Normal, The Little Dog Laughed, She Loves Me, and Kiss Me, Kate. The conversation will explore Mahshie’s transition from fashion design to theater and the role of costume in character development.

Information about upcoming Community Gatherings is available at truonline.org/tru-community-gathering. Those wishing to receive weekly Zoom invitations may email TRUnltd@aol.com with “Zoom Me” in the subject line.

Recordings of past Community Gatherings are available on TRU’s YouTube channel, and select conversations are featured on the podcast TRU Talks About Theater, distributed via ElectraCast.

Founded more than 30 years ago, Theater Resources Unlimited is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supporting producers, emerging theater companies, and independent artists through professional development, mentorship programs, workshops, play readings, and industry networking. TRU’s programs are supported in part by the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation and the New York State Council on the Arts.