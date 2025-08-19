Theater Resources Unlimited Celebrates Fifth Year of Weekly Community Gatherings

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU), a nonprofit service organization supporting the theater community, will celebrate the fifth anniversary of its weekly Community Gatherings this Friday. Since launching April 17, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, TRU has hosted more than 250 conversations via Zoom, creating a dependable space for artists to connect, share ideas, and support one another.

These weekly gatherings take place every Friday at 5 p.m. ET and are free for TRU members. Non-members may also attend at no cost, though TRU encourages donations or membership to support its ongoing work. Registration is available at truonline.org/events/theater-awards-25.

Upcoming Conversations

August 22 – Tips for Early Career Artists: Getting Your Work Out There and Getting Noticed. Presented by TRU’s Young Professionals and Artists Circle, moderated by Jordan Richards with introductions by Camila Grunberg. Playwright and director Mêlisa Annis will discuss her career trajectory, recognition, and the role of academia in theater careers.

August 29 – The Making of TRUSpeak ’25: Turning Short Plays into Films. Moderated by producers Carley Santori and Janel C. Scarborough with panelists Cady Huffman, Scott C. Sickles, Kingsley Lims Nyarko, and Rachel S. Bass. The panel will explore the differences between stage and screen storytelling and the collaborative process of adapting plays into short films.

September 5 – Stories from the Trenches: How I Survived the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. A candid conversation with Connor McKenna (Seltzer Boy), Julie McNamara and Matthew Tiemstra (A “Confessional” of a Recovering Catholic), and Tatienne Hendricks-Tellefsen and Musa Gurnis (Horny for the End of the World), reflecting on the joys and challenges of the world’s largest theater festival.

More information and registration for future events is available at truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

About Theater Resources Unlimited

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is a 32-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping producers produce, theater companies emerge healthily, and artists navigate the business of the arts. Programs include the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices, the Producer Development & Mentorship Program, Producer Boot Camp workshops, and a range of writer-focused labs and networking events. TRU’s work is supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project, the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation, and the New York State Council on the Arts. Learn more at truonline.org.