Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Zoom Event: Adapting Works For Socially Distanced And/or Virtual Performance

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) hosts weekly Community Gatherings every Friday at 4:30pm via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19.

Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during these challenging times. To reserve a spot and receive the Zoom invitation, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject line. Check the upcoming schedule at truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

Adapting Works for Socially Distanced and/or Virtual Performance

Friday, January 8, 2021 at 4:30pm ET

In the room this week are writers Betsy Kelso and David Nehls of The Great American Trailer Park Musical. The discussion will cover the unique challenge of adjusting "live" material for these times and the importance of staying open to whatever different theaters feel is right for their market.

From Bob Ost, executive director of TRU: "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all TRU live events are being reformatted for virtual participation. We created the weekly Community Gatherings to both minimize isolation and share information within the community. Stay positive, test negative, be safe!" Videos of past Community Gatherings can also be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel: youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/.