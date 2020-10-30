Theater Resources Unlimited Announces More TRU Community Zoom Gatherings

TRU continues their weekly series of TRU Community Gatherings into November.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) hosts weekly Community Gatherings every Friday at 4:30pm via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during these challenging times. To reserve a spot and receive the Zoom invitation, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject line.

From Bob Ost, executive director of TRU: "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all TRU live events are being reformatted for virtual participation. We created the weekly Community Gatherings to both minimize isolation and share information within the community. Stay positive, test negative, be safe! Oh... and vote!"

Think Outside the (Black)Box: New Virtual Platforms. Friday, October 30 at 4:30pm In the room: Brendan Bradley who has created the new Future Stages platform, integrating emerging technologies in live performance and supporting the next generation of multi-disciplinary storytellers. Learn about his ubiquitous streaming tools for live performance, including a customizable virtual theater. Click here to reserve and receive the Zoom link.

Virtual Multi-Tasking: A Conversation with John McDaniel. Friday, November 6 at 4:30pm In the room: Emmy and Grammy Award winning John McDaniel will tell us about the creation of a virtual benefit of his anti-bullying musical Sticks and Stones, and how a writer can also music direct, co-direct and co-produce his own work. Including an international talent search for 135 ensemble members. Click here to reserve and receive the Zoom link.

Preparing for the Return of Live Theater. Friday, November 13 at 4:30pm In the room: Fred Basch theater architect, and Valerie D. Simmons, Senior Director, Facility Operations at The Public Theater. We will talk about upgraded ventilation and other COVID-necessary improvements for safer theater and accessory spaces, as well as low tech solutions for existing rehearsal spaces that could be used this winter. Plus the use of alternate performance spaces: lobbies, convention halls, empty retail spaces, outdoor dining locations, pedestrian plazas and closing streets for performances. Click here to reserve and receive the Zoom link.



Videos of past Community Gatherings can also be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel: youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/.

(TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-seven-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, goods and productions; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.

