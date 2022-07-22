Theater Resources Unlimited 2022-23 Producer Development & Mentorship Program Announces Virtual Information Session

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) announces a free virtual information session to learn more about the Fall '22 term of the Producer Development & Mentorship Program (PDMP) on Thursday, August 11, 2022, 5pm-6:30pm ET via Zoom. Hear from successful program graduates and meet the program faculty, commercial producers Jane Dubin and Blair Russell. For more information and to register for this free introductory session, visit truonline.org/events/free-intro-to-pdmp-22.

PDMP is the only theater production program to offer in-depth instruction from accomplished producers at an affordable price. Prospective applicants will have the opportunity to learn from and network with our commercial producer instructors. The purpose is to give members the knowledge and resources to become commercial theater producers, non-profit theater producers and/or self-Producing Artists. There may come a time in every theater artist's life when you need to self-produce a show and create your own opportunities, and PDMP aims to provide the tools for that occasion. This program teaches necessary skills such as developing a business plan, raising money, marketing and putting together creative production teams.

For the upcoming term, both classes will meet virtually via Zoom, two nights every month for five months. There are both discounts for college students and financial aid available.

Fall Foundations Class

For serious producers and self-Producing Artists

Led by Blair Russell, a Tony nominated producer, developer, educator and lover of theater and live performance whose experience ranges from fringe festivals to Broadway shows (Slave Play, Sweeney Todd off-Broadway). This course offers a basic but thorough overview of the major business aspects of producing, taught in context of team projects that offer practical application of the information shared, and help strengthen collaborative skills. Tuition: $295

Fall Master Class

For Basic PDMP graduates and other eligible candidates

Led by Broadway producer Jane Dubin (Is This a Room, Dana H., The Prom, Tony winning The Norman Conquests, Farinelli and the King, Bandstand, Peter and the Starcatcher and An American in Paris; plus Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, The 39 Steps, Ann). An in-depth and personalized approach to producing focusing on your own project, including a private consultation. Tuition: $425, plus a highly competitive submission process

About the Faculty

Jane Dubin is a TONY Award-winning producer and the President of Double Play Connections, a theatrical production and management company committed to supporting emerging artists and playwrights in the creation and development of new works. Jane is a graduate of the Commercial Theatre Institute's 14-week (NYC) and O'Neill Center Intensive (CT) Producing Workshops and co-Director of Theater Resources Unlimited's Producer Development Program Master Class. Ms. Dubin is Chair of the Board of Directors of Houses on the Moon Theater Company. She is a member and recent Board member of the League of Professional Theatre Women. She is a member of the Broadway Women's Alliance and the Off-Broadway League. For two years she was co-curator of the Hudson Valley Writers' Center New Play Reading Series. She co-produced Hudson River Rising, presenting events in Westchester for One Billion Rising (V-Day). She was a strategic consultant to SPACE on Ryder Farm, an artists' residency in Brewster, NY and a member of the Grand Jury for New York Musical Festival's 2015 - 2019 seasons. She served as an evaluator for a NAMT innovation grant panel and a juror for Bethany Arts Community residency program. She is a frequent panelist and guest lecturer on theater-related matters. Before embarking on her career in theater, Ms. Dubin spent over 20 years in the financial services industry. Productions: Current Season: Is This A Room, Dana H. Previously: The Prom (Drama Desk Award Best Musical, now on Tour), Farinelli and the King (starring Mark Rylance, nominated for 5 Tony Awards), An American in Paris (4 TONY Awards, plus London and National Tour), Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey (Westside Theater and on Tour), Ann, starring Holland Taylor (Lincoln Center); Bandstand (Broadway), Beebo Brinker Chronicles (2008 GLAAD Media Award for Theatre); Groundswell (The New Group), Peter and the Starcatcher (Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour), winner of 5 TONY Awards; The Norman Conquests (TONY Award, Best Play Revival), The 39 Steps (OB, Tour); The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (London). Film: Radium Girls.

Blair Russell is a Tony nominated producer, developer, supporter, and lover of theatre and live performance whose experience ranges from fringe festivals to Broadway shows. His most recent theatre projects include the 12 time Tony-nominated Slave Play by Jeremy O. Harris, Lizard Boy by Justin Huertas, and the concept recording of the new musical For Tonight. As Co-founder and Director of Operations for Resounding, he produces immersive audio based entertainment and as co-founder of Black Heart his expertise is in producing VR and XR experiences as part of the Black Imagination Series, and large scale live virtual events. Blair has been a guest speaker/artist at a number of institutions including the University of Maryland, University of North Carolina Greensboro, Walnut Hill School for the Performing Arts, and the York School in Monterey, CA. He was also a visiting lecturer for the semester long Atelier program at Princeton University where he collaborated with composer Georgia Stitt on her oratorio The Circling Universe. He has appeared as a guest on a number of podcasts (American Theatre Artists Online, A Star Is Bored, Backstage Talk, Broadway ReFocused), webseries (Actors Unscripted, Awkward Conversations, Be Our Guest! - Live and In Color, Dreamland XR, In The (Home) Office - Goodspeed Musicals), and at global conferences (National Alliance for Musical Theater, Global XR Conference, Immerse Global Summit Series)

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-nine-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies. TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, goods and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab. Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation. For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.