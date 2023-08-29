The New York Burlesque Festival Returns in September

The festival runs September 28th-Oct 1st, 2023.

Aug. 29, 2023

The New York Burlesque Festival is the largest and most acclaimed festival of its kind and has attracted sold-out crowds since its premiere in 2003.  This September the festival turns legal drinking age and is celebrating its big 21st! Pontani & Thirsty Girl Productions will once again serve up 4 nights of glitter and glamour in Gotham, with over 100 eye-popping performances from international leading burlesque and variety entertainers at four of NYC’s hottest nightclubs.

The festival typically brings together over 2,500 enthusiastic audience members who, in addition to enjoying tassels and tail feathers will be entertained by live music, international DJ’s, variety and circus performers, burlesque, boylesque, and a shopping boutique where you can try on custom corsets, peruse pasties, hair ornaments, vintage dresses, lingerie, couture gloves and more.

Thursday, September 28th, let the NYBF games begin with The Teaser Party at The Bell House in Brooklyn! Hosted by The Great Wilfredo, this night is filled with performances by over a dozen national and international performers plus foot stomping            DJ Momotaro and go-go dancers galore. You can also visit our exciting burlesque shopping bazaar and enjoy post show dancing alongside the stars of the show! Plus VIP patrons get a little education from The Headmistress of The School of Burlesque, Jo Weldon with an exclusive pre-show chat; The Ultimate Triangle: A History of G-Strings. From the descent to the indecent, from the vulgar to the divine, the g-string has always simultaneously revealed and concealed more than meets the eye.

Friday, September 29th, join us for The Premiere Party at Williamsburg’s iconic, Brooklyn Bowl. This infamous party is hosted by Albert Cadabra and the singing siren, Shelly Watson. The evening features over 20 burlesque beauties from the weekend’s spectacle of stars. Expect high energy and cutting-edge performances at this legendary night with an always epic audience. You can expect the unexpected with burlesque, boylesque, variety, live music from Brooklyn’s own surf-punk riot grrrls, Nevva, and DJ Fresh Prince of Darkness spinning while NYC’s hottest go-go dancers take the stage! You can also shop our eclectic vendors including pasties, burlesque accessories, NYBF merch & more!

Saturday, September 30th, put on your top hat n’ tails for the Saturday Spectacular at Sony Hall hosted by the one and only Murray Hill. This magical night evokes glamour galore in the venue formerly known as Billy Rose’s Diamond Horseshoe below the Paramount Hotel; it was once a famous Burlesque house in the 40s!  Feel the ghosts of goddesses past and be dazzled by a showcase featuring live music with Storm Marrero and the finest performers from around the globe in a timeless supper club atmosphere. This is truly a luscious night not to be missed.

Sunday, October 1st, The New York Burlesque Festival goes out with one last pomp and circumstance at Manhattan’s Le Poisson Rouge and The Golden Pastie Awards and Supper Club Stage Show!  Join us and our notorious cast at this Oscar styled escapade, full of mischievous antics, hosted by Scotty The Blue Bunny and Fancy Feast, you will enjoy dazzling live performances, and an awards ceremony that both honors and pokes fun at the world’s finest burlesque entertainers with a double D sized Golden Pastie for the winners. Categories include "Positively perfect posterior” and “The Jackie Collins Award: the performer most likely to pen a scandalous autobiography.“ Expect stellar performances and not just from the cast, as the entire NYBF crew comes together for an evening of hijinx including an exclusive red carpet walk that kicks off the night!

 



