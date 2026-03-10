The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus Sets Cast For HARMONY Benefit Gala

The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus has announced the starry lineup for Harmony, the organization’s annual gala fundraising benefit, which will be held on Monday, March 23, starting at 6:00 PM at the Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street).

More than just a fundraiser, Harmony is a celebration of the power that music has to bring people together, build community, celebrate diversity, and advocate for change.

Honorees for the evening include the legendary Broadway composer John Kander (Cabaret, Chicago), who will receive the Icon Award, stage and screen star Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Oh, Mary!, Moulin Rouge!), who will receive the Arts in Action Award, and Aaron Walton, the trailblazing advertising CEO of Walton Isaacson, who will receive the Community Call to Action Award, with presenters set to include Jane Krakowski, Debra Monk, Scott Ellis, and Charles Randolph Wright.

The event will include a three-course dinner, open bar, and performances from the New York City Gay Men's Chorus, and Broadway performers, including Nick Adams, Kate Baldwin, Maria Bilbao, Carolee Carmello, Jacob Dickey, Mandy Gonzalez, Blaine Kraus, Lesli Margherita, Bianca Marroquin, Samantha Pauly, Mary Testa, and Alysha Umphress.

Also featured are live and silent auctions, including such luxury items as an 11-day West African cruise; a week-long Fire Island vacation; trips to London and Amsterdam; Lisbon, Portugal; Puerto Rico; a San Francisco and Sonoma Valley getaway, and many more.