The Western Wind Vocal Sextet Presents CERTAIN DRAGONS & OTHER BEASTS, FEARSOME, DELIGHTFUL, & STRANGE

The Grammy-nominated Western Wind Vocal Sextet will present "Certain Dragons & Other Beasts, Fearsome, Delightful, & Strange"on Saturday, October 9 at 7:00 PM at Church of St. Luke in the Field, 487 Hudson Street, NYC (West Village). After a nearly two-year hiatus from in-person performance, the ensemble invites a live audience to join them on a journey through the natural (and supernatural) world.

The evening will feature the world premiere of "Certain Dragons" by Martha Sullivan, a multi-movement work created for The Western Wind. Its five movements are settings of texts from John Keats, W.B. Yeats, Siegfried Sassoon, African-American Spirituals, and Sullivan herself, all referencing dragons. With its signature eclectic range of repertoire, Western Wind will also delve into the deeps of the sea, the highest soaring heights of the air, and everything in between with works by Josquin, Janequin, Weelkes, Monteverdi, Purcell, Billings, Stanford, Dennis, and others--works that are both grave and fanciful, well-known and unknown, very old and very, very new.

"Certain Dragons" is made possible by the Chamber Music Classical Commissioning Program with generous funding provided by The Andrew Mellon Foundation.



The Western Wind singers are sopranos Linda Lee Jones and Elizabeth van Os, countertenor Eric S. Brenner, tenors Todd Frizzell and David Vanderwal and bass Steven Hrycelak.

Since 1969, the Grammy nominated Western Wind has devoted itself to the special beauty and variety of a cappella music. The New York Times has called them "A kaleidoscopic tapestry of vocal hues." The ensemble's repertoire reveals its diverse background, from Renaissance motets to Fifties rock'n'roll, medieval carols to Duke Ellington, complex works by avant-garde composers to the simplest folk melodies. Visit them at http://www.westernwind.org.

Tickets to "Certain Dragons & Other Beasts, Fearsome, Delightful, & Strange" are $25 general admission and $15 students/seniors. Patron tickets are $100 ($75 tax deductible) and Friend tickets are $50 ($25 tax deductible). To purchase tickets online, go to http://www.westernwind.org/store.html?tix. For more concert information, please call 212-873-2848 or e-mail: info@westernwind.org.