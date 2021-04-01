The Trisha Brown Dance Company Presents A Digital Program As Part Of The Joyce Theater's Spring Season

As part of The Joyce Theater's Winter/Spring 2021 digital season, the Trisha Brown Dance Company will present a program of pivotal works from Brown's initial explorations with movement invention, streaming on demand from April 29 at 8:00pm ET through May 12 at 11:59pm ET.

Featuring an encore presentation of the 2017 Joyce performance of Geometry of Quiet (2002), the program will also include newly recorded performances of Locus Trio (1980), Watermotor (1978) and The Decoy Project -a unique arrangement of Glacial Decoy (1979) for video that incorporates guest artists from the New York dance community. Tickets for all performances are $25 per household and can be arranged at www.Joyce.org or by calling 212-242-0800.

Geometry of Quiet: Brown's second work to the music of Salvatore Sciarrino, Geometry of Quiet matches the poignancy and delicacy of the music with choreography that implies a personal, emotional intimacy. Slowly engaging in solos, duets and trios, each delicate configuration is careful not to disturb the balance - revealing pieces which didn't seem to be missing.

Locus Trio: With movement generated from her own biography placed within the structure of a cube, Locus (1975) was the first time Trisha linked drawing as part of her imaginative practice. Locus Trio expands a single cube into a grid of twelve, four wide by three deep. Using an improvised score, three dancers slip in and out of unison allowing the structure of the solo to guide their choices as they navigate the grid. Each performance offers an ever-changing kaleidoscopic form unique unto itself.

Watermotor: This solo, performed by Marc Crousillat, leaves behind the starkness of Brown's postmodern task dances and presages the rich movement phrases in the pieces that follow. As with Locus, Brown drew upon her lived experience to generate the movement, but rather than a graph of biographical information, Brown used childhood imagery to discover her physical intelligence.

The Decoy Project: Inspired by the illusion of an infinite line of dancers extending beyond the proscenium in Glacial Decoy, The Decoy Project is a marriage between an adaptation of the work Trisha created for WNET and the original Decoy form. This unique arrangement for video is born out of a desire to get more dancers back into the studio by extending the line of physical transmission beyond our TBDC dancers and engaging with guest artists from the New York dance community.