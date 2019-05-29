The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Welcomes Casey Nicholaw

Casey Nicholaw appears on this iteration of The Theatre Podcast. The nine musical comedies he's shepherded to Broadway thus far have earned 62 total Tony Award nominations and 14 wins.

This episode is part of The Prom takeover of The Theatre Podcast for the month of May. Be sure to follow @theatre_podcast on Instagram for all this month's surprises.

This Tony-Award winning director, choreographer, and actor began his Broadway career as a performer in 1992 in the original cast of Crazy For you, before going on to perform in shows such as Victor/Victoria, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Saturday Night Fever, Seussical, and Thoroughly Modern Millie. He has either directed, choreographed, or directed AND choreographed many iconic shows such as Spamalot, The Drowsy Chaperone, Elf, Book Of Mormon, Disney Aladdin, Something Rotten, and Mean Girls. He's personally received 11 Tony nominations, 6 drama desk award nominations, and 6 outer critics circle award nominations. His latest show to open on Broadway, The Prom, just netted him his latest Tony nom for best direction of a musical.

