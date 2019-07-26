The Team Of BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER Hangs Tough During Pre-Show Sound Malfunction
The show must go on! Those words rang true tonight at a performance of Joe Iconis new off-Broadway musical, Broadway Bounty Hunter, when the entire team sprung into action to solve a sound issue that arose just before the curtain went up.
The show's producer, Jennfier Ashley Tepper, recounted the evening on her Instagram along with a video of Iconis hitting the stage to break the good news that the audience would be enjoying a full-sound performance of the musical, complete with sound effects!
Read Jen's wild tale and see video of Joe's address to the delighted audience below!
"Tonight the sound system at Broadway Bounty Hunter malfunctioned pre-show and there was no way for the performance to go on as planned and have... any sound. By curtain time there was still... no show.
Our incredible team sprung into action in every way, from production sound Michelle Reiss trouble-shooting the problem a million ways, to stage manager E Sara Barnes managing the situation with actors, band, and crew, to house manager Jordan Lingreen keeping the audience waiting in the lobby chill and happy, to MD Geoff Ko preparing for a potential "let's do (parts of?) the show with keyboard only" situation, to assistant company manager Julia Sattler liaising about potential refunds and how to get the problem fixed long-term, to follow spot operator Taylor Lilly and head electrician Chris Stowell trying to set up a no-sound version of the show, to Allison Bressi, Leonard Sullivan, the box office and bar staff, and the entire company trying to help however they could, to, yes, Joe Iconis cabbing downtown the moment I texted him in case he needed to A) thank everyone for coming before we sent them home, B) play "Michael In The Bathroom" on a makeshift keyboard?, or, C) as it turned out, make THIS speech before the audience enjoyed a full sound performance of Broadway Bounty Hunter, just... one entire hour late.
And all but two people STAYED. ALL BUT TWO PEOPLE!!! Oh yeah and I made a speech to the audience in the lobby and in the street. Adam Gwon was there! Live theatre."
The new musical comedy Broadway Bounty Hunter, celebrated opening night of its New York Premiere engagement Off-Broadway at Greenwich House Theater earlier this week.
Featuring music and lyrics by Tony Award Nominee Joe Iconis ("Smash", Be More Chill), who also co-wrote the book with Lance Rubin (Denton Little's Deathdate), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill), Broadway Bounty Hunter is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner (The Book of Mormon Supervising Associate Director) and stars Screen Actors Guild Award winner Annie Golden (Hair, Assassins Original Cast, "Orange is the New Black") in the title role.
An electric musical comedy with an irresistible, soulful new score, Broadway Bounty Hunter follows down-on-her-luck actress Annie (Annie Golden) who has just about had it with showbiz, when along comes a gig no one could have predicted: the opportunity to become a real-life, Kung Fu-fighting bounty hunter. The musical chronicles the journey of this woman of a certain age -from bad auditions on the streets of New York to beating up bad guys in the jungles of South America, and discovering her true badass identity along the way.