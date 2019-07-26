The Team Of BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER Hangs Tough During Pre-Show Sound Malfunction

The show must go on! Those words rang true tonight at a performance of Joe Iconis new off-Broadway musical, Broadway Bounty Hunter, when the entire team sprung into action to solve a sound issue that arose just before the curtain went up.

The show's producer, Jennfier Ashley Tepper, recounted the evening on her Instagram along with a video of Iconis hitting the stage to break the good news that the audience would be enjoying a full-sound performance of the musical, complete with sound effects!

Read Jen's wild tale and see video of Joe's address to the delighted audience below!

The new musical comedy Broadway Bounty Hunter, celebrated opening night of its New York Premiere engagement Off-Broadway at Greenwich House Theater earlier this week.

Featuring music and lyrics by Tony Award Nominee Joe Iconis ("Smash", Be More Chill), who also co-wrote the book with Lance Rubin (Denton Little's Deathdate), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill), Broadway Bounty Hunter is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner (The Book of Mormon Supervising Associate Director) and stars Screen Actors Guild Award winner Annie Golden (Hair, Assassins Original Cast, "Orange is the New Black") in the title role.

An electric musical comedy with an irresistible, soulful new score, Broadway Bounty Hunter follows down-on-her-luck actress Annie (Annie Golden) who has just about had it with showbiz, when along comes a gig no one could have predicted: the opportunity to become a real-life, Kung Fu-fighting bounty hunter. The musical chronicles the journey of this woman of a certain age -from bad auditions on the streets of New York to beating up bad guys in the jungles of South America, and discovering her true badass identity along the way.





