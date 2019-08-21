VIDEO: The Simpsons Releases WEST SIDE STORY Parody Featuring Donald Trump, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley & Ilhan Omar

The Simpsons has released a new WEST SIDE STORY inspired promotional clip featuring Donald Trump in an 'America' parody number featuring Democratic Congress Women Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar.

"They shouldn't be in America. No one but me in America. No taxes for me in America. This is my natural hair-ica..." are among the included lyrics.

No actual characters from THE SIMPSONS appear in the promotional clip, which only features the political satire. Check out the video below!

