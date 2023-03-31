The Segal Theatre Center Presents Movement Practice as Research
The workshop runs April 3 - May 15.
An introductory workshop series of the Suzuki Method of Actor training that culminates in a roundtable discussion as an interrogation of embodied practice as research.
The Suzuki Method of Actor Training is a theatre training method that began in 1960s Japan and was introduced to the United States in the 1970s. It is a practice created by Tadashi Suzuki meant to universalize a physical artistic technique as a diagnostic tool to evaluate a performer's connection to their breath and energy. It is often described as a training of the will. Melissa Flower Gladney has been a practitioner for over eleven years with the Siti Company, as well as with Tadashi Suzuki in Toga, Japan and various there programs in the US and Canada. No prior training required. If one wishes to attend as an observer only, you are welcome.
Attire: Socks and pants or shorts that show shape of the knee.
The training and the roundtable is free and open to the students and the public.
Time and Location: The Segal Theatre at CUNY GC
10-11:30AM: -April 3rd -April 17th -April 24th -May 11th -May 15th
For more information and to register: mflowergladney@gradcenter.cuny.edu