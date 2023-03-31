The Segal Theatre Center Presents Movement Practice as Research

An introductory workshop series of the Suzuki Method of Actor training that culminates in a roundtable discussion as an interrogation of embodied practice as research.

The Suzuki Method of Actor Training is a theatre training method that began in 1960s Japan and was introduced to the United States in the 1970s. It is a practice created by Tadashi Suzuki meant to universalize a physical artistic technique as a diagnostic tool to evaluate a performer's connection to their breath and energy. It is often described as a training of the will. Melissa Flower Gladney has been a practitioner for over eleven years with the Siti Company, as well as with Tadashi Suzuki in Toga, Japan and various there programs in the US and Canada. ﻿ No prior training required. If one wishes to attend as an observer only, you are welcome.

Attire: Socks and pants or shorts that show shape of the knee.

The training and the roundtable is free and open to the students and the public.

Time and Location: The Segal Theatre at CUNY GC

10-11:30AM: -April 3rd -April 17th -April 24th -May 11th -May 15th

For more information and to register: mflowergladney@gradcenter.cuny.edu