The Second City Opens New York Location in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

According to NPR, The Second City has opened its first New York Location, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn at 64 N 9th Street Brooklyn, NY 11249.

The facility, located on the site of an old record shop and club, will feature "a 200-seat mainstage, a 60-seat Second Stage, several classrooms, where improv and comedy writing are taught, and a restaurant."

The Chicago company is responsible for cultivating talents such as Stephen Colbert, Tina Fey, John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radnor, and more, many of whom went on to make up the original and future casts of Saturday Night Live.

While this is the second location in the United States, The Second City also has an outpost in Toronto, and has had companies in Hollywood and Detroit, as well as a touring company. The Second City's original Chicago location is at 230 W. North Ave.

"We know that there is a really great comedy scene in New York," The Second City's CEO, Ed Wells told NPR, "and a demand for comedy-based entertainment, but there is no one doing what we do."

About The Second City

The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown to become the world’s most influential name in improv and comedy. Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad for many of the funniest names on the planet, including John Belushi, John Candy, Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, Chris Farley, Tina Fey, Keegan-Michael Key, Eugene Levy, Tim Meadows, Bill Murray, Mike Myers, Suzy Nakamura, Catherine O’Hara, Amy Poehler, Gilda Radner, Sam Richardson, Joan Rivers, Amber Ruffin, Robin Thede and Steven Yeun, among many more.