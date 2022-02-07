The S.E.M. Ensemble Presents Readings Of New Compositions By Emerging Composers, February 17

The S.E.M. Ensemble's initiative to read new works by emerging composers began in 1997 and has continued, every season, to the present. A workshop gives each composer time and space to work directly with musicians and the conductor. The pieces are then given a public performance at Willow Place Auditorium in Brooklyn Heights.

This year's edition will feature works by composers aged 19 to 32 from across the country: Ian Davis, James Falzone, Anna Heflin, James Ilgenfritz, Simon Kanzler, Alex Ma, and Daniel O'Connor. Their works will be performed by the eleven musicians of the S.E.M. Ensemble and guests, conducted by Petr Kotik.

Program:

Simon Kanzler Windows

Alex Ma The Language Exchange: Phonological Variant Ian Davis Peristyle

James Ilgenfritz Threshole (to Gordon Matta-Clark)

Daniel O'Connor Masking

Anna Heflin The Redundancy of the Angelic

James Falzone Quincunx Redux

SEM's emerging composer initiative is made possible in part through the generous support of New York City Council Member Stephen T. Levin.