The Paley Center for Media Unveils Reopening of PaleyGX Gaming Studio and VR Lab

The Paley Center for Media today announced that its newly-renovated PaleyGX Gaming Studio and VR Lab officially reopens Saturday, April 9 with a free Open House for the public.

In addition to the one-of-a-kind newly renovated PaleyGX Gaming Studio, the entire Paley Center has been transformed into the ultimate family-friendly gaming and interactive entertainment experience for gamers of all ages. Featuring a selection of the latest gaming systems, the hottest video game titles, newest VR games, special events, and influencer meet-and-greets, PaleyGX is once again the go-to place for both casual players and avid gamers alike.

"The Paley Center team is thrilled to present the much-anticipated return of the PaleyGX Gaming Studio and to provide gaming fans with the unique opportunity to connect in person with other passionate gamers and experience the top video games on the market," The Paley Center's President & CEO Maureen J. Reidy says. "During the past two years video games have been integral to giving individuals the ability to interact virtually. We look forward to bringing members and guests together in person to explore the latest in games and gaming technology, thanks to the support of all our partners and Board members who made the return of PaleyGX possible."

"Let the gaming begin," says Commissioner of the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Anne del Castillo. "At PaleyGX, people from around the city and around the world come together to explore the latest and greatest in the booming world of video gaming, to have fun and to learn as well. We love having PaleyGX as part of New York's marquee media mix."

The preeminent media authority, The Paley Center for Media ensures PaleyGX provides unparalleled access to the best in gaming for its members and guests through its strategic partnerships with industry-leading gaming and esports brands.

"We can't wait to share the fun and excitement of the NBA 2K League at PaleyGX this Saturday," NBA 2K League President Brendan Donohue says, "NBA 2K League players will be in the house to share the pro tips fans need to really step up their game."

Susanna Pollack, President of Games for Change adds, "The PaleyGX Gaming Studio and VR Lab is a fantastic resource in New York City, where families can learn about games and game design, explore new interactive technologies, and get hands-on practice with creative design skills. Games for Change is thrilled to join the reopening festivities by hosting a series of family-friendly workshops where people of all ages can take their first steps to becoming a game designer."

PaleyGX features the latest and most popular gaming titles like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Halo Infinite, Minecraft, League of Legends, and many more on state-of-the-art systems such as Xbox Series X, as well as VR games like Beat Saber on the Meta Quest 2.

Below is the experience schedule for opening weekend, April 9-10:

Saturday, April 9

Members-only from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Doors open to the public at 12 pm for a FREE Open House until 6:00 pm

NBA 2K League: An Inside Look at the NBA's Professional Esports League (3:30pm)

Players from the NBA 2K League hold court in The Paley Center's Bennack Theater to give fans of NBA 2K and the NBA 2K League an up-close and personal look at what it's like to be a true professional baller.

Team members from Knicks Gaming and NetsGC are onsite to:

a-? Challenge fans to NBA 2K games

a-? Provide tips and tricks

a-? Explain how to become a bona fide NBA 2K League superstar!

Learn what it's like to be a professional 2K player! There will also be prizes and giveaways for some lucky fans!

Saturday and Sunday, April 9 & 10

Minecraft Build Challenges (1:30 & 5:00 pm)

All weekend, PaleyGX Studio features the competition of Minecraft Build Challenges. Choose from different consoles or high-performance PCs to compete in rounds of timed-design challenges with the most creative builders crowned Minecraft Challenge Winners.

Saturday and Sunday, April 9 & 10



Games for Change Workshop (12:30 & 2:30 pm)

It's a great way for kids and families of all ages to discover:

a-? How games are designed and what makes a great game

a-? The different ways the games we know and love are developed

a-? The fun of creating their own game, the first step to becoming a game designer

Halo Sneak Peek Preview Screening, April. Join us for a preview screening of "Homecoming", the not-yet-released Episode 4 of new Paramount+ series Halo, based on the hit video game franchise. Halo tells the epic story of a 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. In "Homecoming", the key characters John, Halsey, and Cortana travel back to where it all began, looking for answers from the past. Rated TV-14

a-? Early access/priority seating for Paley Media Center members

Birthday Parties at PaleyGX! Starting on May 1, The Paley Center will be hosting birthday parties in the PaleyGX studio. The studio can accommodate up to 25 kids for ninety-minutes of gaming, and thirty-minutes of pizza, drinks, and fun. Contact membership@paleycenter.org for more information.

Upcoming Attractions!



On the heels of the Paley GX grand reopening, The Paley Center announces a robust spring schedule of wide-ranging PaleyLive Events and Paley Exhibits.

a-? Boldly GO! The Visionary Universe of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (opening April 28) The Frontier Awaits! The Paley Center for Media celebrates Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the latest incarnation of the groundbreaking Star Trek franchise with an immersive exhibition, and a broader celebration of the acclaimed Star Trek Universe of series which have captivated audiences across decades. Throughout the celebration, the Paley Center will host special screenings, a red carpet event, weekend Kids & Family programs celebrating the animated hit Star Trek: Prodigy and much more.

a-? The Today Show 70th Anniversary (May 11) To commemorate the 70th anniversary of the premiere of NBC News's TODAY, the Paley Center is thrilled to welcome the show's current hosts to discuss the unique impact and cultural significance of this legendary program. Since its premiere on January 14, 1952, this genre-defining program has set the standard for morning television, combining news, entertainment, and culture into a powerful mix that continues to be a constant in television and society. With favorites Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, Jenna Bush Hager, Willie Geist, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan Dreyer.

a-? The Paley Center's Salute to LGBTQ+ Achievements in Television (Opening May 25), This salute shines the spotlight on the creative contributions of legendary LGBTQ+ icons, influential programs, and extraordinary moments that have shaped our culture across five genres: drama, comedy, news/talk/documentary, music/variety and sports.

a-? ESPN Presents Fifty/50: The Stories of Title IX (Opening June 2) The Paley Center and ESPN present an immersive exhibition commemorating the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX, highlighting the civil rights journey of women across the sports and cultural landscape. The exhibition explores stories at the intersection of women, sports, culture and the fight for equality. Content highlights include 37 Words, a four-part documentary series chronicling the hard-fought battle of equal rights in education and athletics from award-winning directors Dawn Porter (John Lewis: Good Trouble) and Nicole Newnham (Crip Camp), plus iconic artifacts, video highlights and more.

Additional GX Events

Throughout the year, PaleyGX will feature a schedule of ongoing weekend special events including tournaments and e-sports, Influencer meet-and-greets, "Tips and Tricks" tutorials, game design and coding workshops, game drops, product launches and special events, and "Play it at Paley" offerings-featuring the hottest new releases and most popular video games.

For gaming reservations and more ticket information, please visit www.paleycenter.org.

About The Paley Center for Mediaa??a??

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.a??a??