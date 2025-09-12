The Paley Center For Media Reveals Lineup For The 19th Annual PALEYFEST Fall TV Previews

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Paley Center for Media has announced the full schedule for its 19th annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews, the beloved festival spotlighting some of the most anticipated new and returning series of the 2025–26 television season. Beginning Tuesday, September 16 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET, all conversations will premiere on the Paley Center’s official YouTube channel, free for fans around the world.

This year’s lineup spans broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms. Featured shows include Acorn TV’s Murder Before Evensong; AMC & AMC+’s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon; Apple TV+’s The Sisters Grimm; CBS’s Boston Blue and Sheriff Country; FOX’s Doc; HBO’s Task; NBC’s Brilliant Minds; OWN’s Heart & Hustle: Houston; and Peacock’s Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy.

Since its inception in 2006, PaleyFest Fall TV Previews has given audiences a first look at series that went on to become television staples, including black-ish, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, This Is Us, and The Mindy Project. This year, festival highlights include appearances by Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Ariel Winter in Apple TV+’s The Sisters Grimm, Donnie Wahlberg in CBS’s Boston Blue, Molly Parker and Felicity Huffman in FOX’s Doc, and Tom Pelphrey and Emilia Jones in HBO’s Task.

The weeklong slate will also showcase conversations with creative teams, including Michael Grassi (Brilliant Minds), Barbie Kligman and Hank Steinberg (Doc), Brad Ingelsby (Task), and Patrick Macmanus (Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy).

Beyond offering sneak peeks into highly anticipated shows, PaleyFest Fall TV Previews supports the Paley Center’s broader mission, funding educational programs that reach 10,000 youth annually, the PaleyImpact series addressing pressing social issues, and the continued preservation of the Paley Archive, which houses more than 160,000 significant television and radio programs.