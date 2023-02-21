Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Off Broadway Alliance's 20at20 to Take Place in March & April

Tickets will be discounted to just $20, 20-minutes before curtain, making theater across the city accessible at a low price.

Feb. 21, 2023  

The Off Broadway Alliance will again sponsor 20at20, the bi-annual celebration of Off Broadway. The popular promotion, which begins March 20th and continues through April 9th, makes $20 tickets for participating Off Broadway plays and musicals available to theatregoers twenty minutes prior to curtain. For more than a decade, 20at20 has become one of New York's most eagerly anticipated promotions for budget-conscious theatregoers. For further information visit www.20at20.com, and sign up to receive updates on participating shows as they become available.

During 20at20, you can see six or seven of these shows for less than the price of one Broadway ticket. 20at20 gives everyone a chance to check out what's going on Off Broadway, the place where exciting and innovative theatre begins.

"Spring is here and 20at20 is back, offering the magical experience of great live theatre of the kind that Off Broadway is famous for," said Peter Breger, President of the Off Broadway Alliance. "These are innovative, intimate, nervy, playful shows that always take you by surprise and show you a good time. And with 20at20, there's something for everyone. Why not go see a show - or check out two or three or more - when you can pick up a ticket for just $20 bucks?"

20at20 is presented by The Off Broadway Alliance (OBA), a non-profit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting and encouraging the production of Off-Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences. The Alliance holds monthly meetings and membership is open to everyone in the Off-Broadway theater community. Among its initiatives, The Off Broadway Alliance sponsors a free Seminar Series focusing on the culture, business and history of Off Broadway featuring major players from the Off-Broadway scene. And the OBA created the Off Broadway Economic Impact Report, which details Off Broadway's over $500 million annual impact on the economy of the City of New York.

20at20 Terms and Conditions: All tickets subject to availability. Restrictions may apply. Offer valid only at the box office on the day of the performance twenty minutes prior to curtain. Offer may be revoked at any time. Not valid on prior sale. Cannot be combined with other offers. Valid March 20th - April 9th 2023. Additional restrictions may apply.


