The New York Pops Reveals New Board Of Directors Appointments & Musician Additions

The New York Pops has appointed Candace Carroll and Nadine Wong to its Board of Directors.

Candace Carroll currently serves as Chief Financial Officer at Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) in New York City, one of the world's leading architecture and design firms. In this role, she leads financial strategy, automation initiatives, forecasting, and delivers global economic insights to support creative and operational excellence. A lifelong supporter of the arts, Candace studied piano and cello in her youth and credits much of her discipline and focus to years of musical practice. Her deep appreciation for music and the role it plays in shaping culture makes her proud to support the New York Pops as a member of its Board of Directors. She looks forward to contributing her financial expertise to support clear governance and strategic planning as the Pops charts a vibrant and exciting path forward. Outside of work, Candace enjoys indoor cycling, weightlifting, reading, collecting contemporary art, and traveling with her husband-and sometimes their spirited Labradoodle, Banksy.

Nadine Wong is an award winning Private Wealth Advisor, Executive Director, and a Global Sports and Entertainment Director in New York. She works directly with high-net-worth individuals, multigenerational families, and foundations delivering advice to help enhance her clients' financial and social capital. Her clients include Emmy, GRAMMY, OSCAR, Tony Award and MacArthur "Genius Grant" Award recipients and high net worth individuals, family offices, and foundations.

Her firm honored her with the inaugural 2014 Women of Achievement MAKERS award for her leadership, ethics, and excellence. She is Co-Founder of the firm's Out on Broadway and co-chaired the Multicultural Networking Group. She has been a speaker at Barron's, Forbes, Dramatist Guild, and Leadership Conferences. Nadine connects artists and clients to raise awareness for non-profits such as American Theatre Wing, American Repertory Theater, Hispanic Federation, The New York Pops, Second Stage Theater, and Stuttering Association for the Young. Nadine received her B.A. from the University of California at Berkeley in Architecture and M.B.A. in Finance from Columbia University. She was the Corporate Honoree at The New York Pops' 42nd Birthday Gala, Words and Music: Diane Warren, held on April 28, 2025 at Carnegie Hall.

President and Executive Director Anne Swanson shares, "We are beyond thrilled to welcome Candace Carroll and Nadine Wong to The New York Pops Board of Directors. As leaders in their respective industries and ardent supporters of the arts in New York City, their expertise will be invaluable."

Additionally, new orchestra members Aminda Asher (cello) and John Dent (trumpet) will join The New York Pops for its upcoming season. Current orchestra member Tony Kadleck has been promoted to Principal Trumpet.

On the administrative side, Ganling B. Chu joins The New York Pops in the role of Education Operations Coordinator. In her position, she will implement and coordinate the organization's PopsEd programs, including Kids in the Balcony, which provides free tickets to students for the orchestra's Carnegie Hall concerts; Kids on Stage, which offers middle and high school students access to the professional performance process from the first audition to the final note; and lesson-based in-school residencies. Chu was previously an Arts Administration Apprentice in 2024. Additionally, Madison Davis now assumes the role of Administrative and Production Coordinator.

The New York Pops' 2025-26 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall includes From Stage to Screen featuring Hugh Panaro and Elizabeth Stanley on Friday, October 24, 2025 at 8:00 p.m., Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda with Mandy Gonzalez on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 8:00 p.m., A Place Called Home featuring Megan Hilty and Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA on Friday, December 19 and Saturday, December 20, 2025 at 8:00 p.m., If I Ain't Got You: The Best of R&B with Maleah Joi Moon and Avery Wilson on Friday, February 13, 2026 at 8:00 p.m., and From Then to Now: The Music of US with Max Clayton, Nova Payton, and Ephraim Sykes on Friday, March 13, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.