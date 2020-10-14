The New Victory Theater Shows Support for #ArtsAreMySuperpower With New Digital Marquee

This new digital campaign is in support of the arts organization, Be An #ArtsHero, to help bring attention to The DAWN ACT.

In response to the news that Broadway is shutdown until Spring 2021, there is a new advocacy campaign launching on 42nd Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue today as New 42 has turned on the marquee lights to The New Victory Theater to put their entire weight behind #ArtsAreMySuperpower, on their prime 42nd street location.

This new digital campaign is in support of the arts organization, Be An #ArtsHero, to help bring attention to The DAWN ACT, (Defend Arts Workers Now) that is currently making its way through the Hill in both the Senate and the House to provide $43.85 Billion in proportionate relief to America's $877 billion-dollar Arts & Culture sector, $120 Billion of which is generated by New York State.

Specifically, through the new #ArtsAreMySuperpower campaign, they are part of more than 20,000 organizations across the country who are banding together to inspire six million kids of all ages to write their Senators and call out that a career in the Arts is a both a calling and massive economic driver that urgently requires the U.S. government's immediate support and funding.

"On behalf of the artists, teachers, stagehands, staff and New York City youth we serve, New 42 happily lights the marquee of New Victory Theater and the New 42 Studios in support of Be An Arts Hero and The DAWN Act to show all who visit 42nd Street and Times Square how arts workers, and our spirits, remain bright, vibrant and creative," said The New 42 Street President and CEO Russell Granet.

"We are beside ourselves with the outpouring of support that New Victory has given us with such a beautiful public display of our efforts and what we are doing together to help save the Arts-not only for New York but for the entire country," said Be An #ArtsHero's Co-Organizer Matthew-Lee Erlbach. "Our Arts Economy is 4.5% of our GDP, consistently generating billions more than Agriculture and Mining combined: the United States Congress must make us a legislative priority and authorize the appropriate agencies to deliver immediate and proportionate relief to our sector so we can find our way through this economic darkness and into the light of DAWN."

Be An #ArtsHero is an intersectional, grassroots movement that emphasizes Arts & Culture's $877 Billion value added contribution to the economy, highlighting the human and financial toll of letting that contribution collapse. We are a united, sector-wide coalition calling for Congress to extend Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, subsidize COBRA, and allocate $43.85 Billion in proportionate relief to the Arts & Culture sector.

