The New Group Off Stage Presents Benefit Reunion Reading of THE TRUE, Starring Edie Falco, Michael McKean, and More
The New Group Off Stage will present a Reunion Reading Series featuring original casts of iconic plays from the company's first 25 years. This benefit Reunion Reading Series kicks off tonight, July 16 at 7:00pm with Sharr White's The True.
Tickets to the online readings are available at $10 for the first 100 tickets and $25 for all remaining tickets at TheNewGroup.org. Additional online Reunion Readings to be announced in the coming weeks.
Each Reunion Reading is paired with a local initiative that is working to support New Yorkers. For The True, 10% of the proceeds will benefit Girl Be Heard and for The Spoils 10% of the proceeds will benefit the Immigrant Freelance Artists for Theatre Fund.
The True stars Edie Falco as Dorothea "Polly" Noonan, the blunt, profane, decades-long defender of Albany's Democratic Party machine. When it comes to Polly, politics is only personal, especially now that her hero, "mayor for life" Erastus Corning II (Michael McKean), is battling for party control while at the same time fighting the fiercest primary challenge of his life. The True is an intimate portrait of the bounds of love, loyalty, and female power in the male-dominated world of 1977 patronage politics. Written by Sharr White and featuring the original 2018 cast including Austin Cauldwell (Intimacy), Edie Falco ("The Sopranos"), Glenn Fitzgerald (Othello),Michael McKean (The Little Foxes), John Pankow (Kiss Me Kate), Peter Scolari (Hairspray), Tracy Shayne (Chicago). The True enjoyed a critically acclaimed world premiere directed by Scott Elliott as part of The New Group's 2018-2019 Season.
