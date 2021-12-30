The National Arts Club Explores History & Future Of Yiddish Theatre in January

The National Arts Club presents a look at the history and future of Yiddish theatre on Thursday, January 13 at 7 PM (ET).

From the beginning of the 20th century until after World War II, a section of Second Avenue on New York's Lower East Side was known as the Jewish Rialto. Its players and forms exerted a great influence on American entertainment.

In this illustrated lecture, Mathew "Motl" Didner, associate artistic director of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, traces the origins of Yiddish theater in the Eastern European Purim Shpiel, through the creation of the modern theater in 19th century Romania, the Golden Age of Second Avenue, the post war decline, and the present day revitalization around the world and online.

Didner's many directing credits include associate director of the Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which won Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lucille Lortel awards.

Please note: This event will be held virtually. Details for accessing the program will be sent upon registration.

Photo credit: Sara Krulwich/The New York Times