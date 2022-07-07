The Met's Rooftop Electronic Music Series Sun Sets Continues Every Friday and Saturday Evening

Every Friday and Saturday evening throughout the summer the Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Roof Garden at The Metropolitan Museum of Art will be transformed into a venue for electronic music, featuring a diverse lineup of electronic musicians like Liondub, Kristine Barilli, Toribio, the collective Uklon, and others celebrating freedom, inclusivity, and the creativity of electronic music culture and the city's ever-evolving music underground. Titled Sun Sets, this is the first concert series on The Met's popular rooftop.

The Sun Sets series will run on Friday and Saturday evenings, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., through September 3 and is free with Museum admission; no reservations are required. Access to the Cantor Roof Garden will be first come first served, weather permitting, and subject to capacity restrictions. The Roof Garden Bar is open Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8:30 p.m. (last call is at 8:15) and offers refreshments including cocktails, wine, beer, and light fare created by Bon Appétit. The Sun Sets music series takes place during the Museum's popular "Date Night at The Met" evenings, held every Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. and featuring live music and drinks.

July Artist Lineup

Friday, July 8: David Paglia

A Brooklyn-based artist and passionate craftsman with releases on Soul Clap Records, Gator Boots, Nervous Records, and his own self-titled imprint.



Saturday, July 9: Liondub

A New York City native, label owner, and producer of reggae/dub/dancehall, hip-hop, jungle, and afrobeat who has held residencies at The Box, Miss Lilly's, and, currently, Temple Bar.



Friday, July 15: Connie

A native New Yorker, drummer, producer, and resident at ReSolute, one of the world's hottest itinerant underground parties.



Saturday, July 16: Uklon Presents Stealthy, Vyper, and Raw Unkut

The Brooklyn-based Ukrainian collective dedicated to bringing the hard-core techno and bass sounds of the Kyiv rave scene to New York City.



Friday, July 22: Kristine Barilli

Barilli effortlessly weaves unexpected genres into a sonic storybook of her own and can be heard on The Lot Radio or live at Brooklyn venue Public Records, where she serves as Music Director.



Saturday, July 23: Toribio

Previously featured in MetLiveArts' Sonic Cloisters series, Toribio is a Dominican New Yorker by way of Tampa and leader of the band Conclave.



Friday, July 29: Vivian Wang

A music aficionado who encompasses elements of house and techno blended with the soul of Detroit.



Saturday, July 30: Lauren Murada

A resident at Good Room in Brooklyn bringing a mix of weirdo disco, funk rock, and soulful house.