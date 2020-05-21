The Men of DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES to Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the men of "Desperate Housewives" will reunite LIVE on "Stars In The House" on Friday, May 22nd at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com. Following in the footsteps of the ladies of Wisteria Lane, who visited the show in April, Ricardo Antonio Chavira (Carlos Solis), James Denton (Mike Delfino), Doug Savant (Tom Scavo), Mark Moses (Paul Young), Kevin Rahm (Lee McDermott), and Tuc Watkins (Bob Hunter) will reminisce on eight seasons of drama and mystery to support The Actors Fund. Fans tuning in will be able to ask the men all of their burning questions about their time on the series, and can donate to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read on air. And of course, like all episodes of "Stars in the House" - there will be LIVE music!

"Desperate Housewives" joins the incredible lineup of casts that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise funds to help entertainment professionals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including current TV favorites "One Day At A Time," "The Flash," "Barry," "Young Sheldon," and "This Is Us;" along with reunions featuring the casts of "Melrose Place," "White Collar," "SMASH," "Frasier," "Glee," "SCTV," "Difficult People," "Taxi," and more. Celebrity guests like Jason Alexander, Sean Hayes, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Jeremy Jordan, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Billy Porter and Annette Bening are just some of the stars who have joined since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Erik McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes daily at 2 PM and 8 PM on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.

