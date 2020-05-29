The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center Announces SEGAL TALKS Week Ten

The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center has announced the tenth weekly line-up of its new global series, SEGAL TALKS, which was conceived, created and curated by Frank Hentschker in March 2020. New York, US, and international theatre artists, curators, researchers, and academics will talk daily for one hour with Segal Center's director, Frank Hentschker, about life and art in the Time of Corona and speak about challenges, sorrows, and hopes for the new Weltzustand- the State of the World. The Segal Center is the only theatre institution in NYC and the US creating original content.

The newly introduced ad-free SEGAL TALKS will be live-streamed in English from Monday to Friday on HowlRound Theatre Commons [howlround.com] and on the Segal Center Facebook [facebook.com]. All the previous SEGAL TALKS will be found on HowlRound [howlround.com], the Segal Center Facebook [facebook.com], and the Segal Center YouTube Channel [youtube.com]. The Segal Theatre Center will raise money for theatre artists and companies. This program is in collaboration with HowlRound Theatre Commons, based at Emerson College.

SEGAL TALKS WEEK TEN SCHEDULE

MONDAY, JUNE 1, 2020

12 noon EDT

Emmanuel Demarcy-Mota



Join us for an update on the situation for theatre artists in France. [howlround.com]

Emmanuel Demarcy-Mota is the artistic director of Théâtre de la Ville in Paris since 2008-and he became the director of the legendary Festival d'Automne in Paris in 2011. He is the son of Portuguese actress Teresa Mota and French director and playwright Richard Demarcy.

Demarcy-Mota's recent Théâtre de la Ville productions include Alice and other wonders by Carroll/Melquiot and Miller's The Crucible. Demarcy-Mota's stagings of Ionesco's Rhinoceros, Pirandello's Six Characters in Search of an Author,and Camus's State of Siege were all presented at BAM, The Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York. In 2021 Demarcy-Mota will stage Killing Game by Ionesco, a play-like Camus 's State of Siege-about an epidemic.

At Théâtre de la Ville Demarcy-Mota created the International Danse Elargie competition; the Parcours Enfance et Jeunesse festival for young audience, and the Chantiers d'Europe festival dedicated to young European theatre artists with the goal "to implement a Europe of artists, an alternative to endless economic approaches". Since 2019 Emmanuel Demarcy-Mota brings together artists and scientists in his 18- XXI Gateway Project.

TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2020

12 noon EDT

Ralph B. Peña



Join us for an update on the situation for theatre artists in USA/NYC. [howlround.com]

Ralph B. Peña is a founding member and the current Artistic Director of Ma-Yi Theater Company whose mission is dedicated to developing new plays and performance works by Asian American writers. Recent Off-Broadway Directing Credits: Felix Starro, The Chinese Lady, Among The Dead, House/Rules, and Wong Kids in The Secret of the Space Chupacabra, Go! Under his leadership, Ma-Yi has established itself the country's leading incubator of new Asian American plays, reaping numerous Obie and Drama Desk Awards, a Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical (KPOP), and most recently, the 2018 Ross Wetzsteon Obie Award. In addition to Ma-Yi Theater, his work has been seen on the stages of Ensemble Studio Theater, The Public Theater, Long Wharf Theater, Victory Gardens, Laguna Playhouse, Children's Theater Company, and La Mama ETC, to name a few.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3, 2020

12 noon EDT

Ruth Kanner, Joshua Sobol, and Maya Arad Yasur



Join us for an update on the situation for theatre artists in Israel. [howlround.com]

Ruth Kanner is a creator of experimental theater. Her company, the Local Tales Theater Group, based in Tel Aviv, has been engaged since 1998 in exploring the

deep struggles of its own surroundings, interweaving storytelling, physical theater and visual imagery. Recently, Kanner is developing Speech Chorus events, giving voice to re-examination of Israeli hegemonic narratives, some of them are bilingual works, in Hebrew and Arabic. Kanner is a Professor at the Department of Theater Arts at Tel Aviv University, teaching Speech Acts and Storytelling techniques. Kanner also directs regularly at Theater X-Cai, Tokyo, and conducts workshops worldwide.

Joshua Sobol

Playwright, author, and director Joshua Sobol (Born 1939 in Israel) wrote 83 plays and 3 novels. His play "Ghetto", translated into 22 languages and performed in 80 theatres in 25 countries, won Best Play Awards in Israel, England, Germany, and Japan. Sobol directed in 2018 a Chinese production of "Ghetto" at the Beijing Magnificent Theatre. The production received raving reviews and toured 24 Chinese cities so far. Sobol's latest play "Redundant People" written in Hebrew and English deals with people being replaced by robots. The play was recently translated into Chinese Mandarin for the Beijing Magnificent Theatre Company. Set designer Edna Sobol and Joshua live in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Maya Arad Yasur is an Israeli playwright. Her plays deal mostly with questions of identity, exile and war through a dissection of narrative mechanisms. Maya's plays have been produced, publically read and published worldwide and are translated to English, German, French, Chinese, Finnish, Italian, Polish and Norwegian.

In the years 2007-2013 Maya has been living in the Netherlands, working as a production dramaturge, specializing in devised theatre and documentary theatre.

She is the recipient of the Berliner Theatertreffen's Stückemarkt prize 2018.

THURSDAY, JUNE 4, 2020

12 noon EDT

Avra Sidiropoulou



Join us for an update on the situation for theatre artists in Greece. [howlround.com]

Avra Sidiropoulou is Assistant Professor of Theatre at the Open University of Cyprus and Artistic Director of Athens-based Persona Theatre Company. She is the author of Directions for Directing. Theatre and Method (Routledge 2018) and Authoring Performance: The Director in Contemporary Theatre (Palgrave Macmillan 2011). She has directed, conducted practical workshops and delivered invited lectures internationally and was a Japan Foundation fellow at the University of Tokyo. Currently, she is editing a collection entitled Staging 21 st Century Tragedies: Theatre, Politics and Global Crisis (Routledge, forthcoming). Avra was nominated for the League of Professional Theatre Women.

FRIDAY, JUNE 5, 2020

12 noon EDT

Ashley Tata



Join us for an update on the situation for theatre artists in the US/NYC. [howlround.com]

Ashley Tata directs multi-media works of theater, contemporary opera and performances of all definition. These have been presented in venues and festivals around the country and the world including TFANA, LA Opera, The Miller Theater, National Sawdust, EMPAC, the Holland Festival, NCPA Beijing and the Bard Fisher Center. Her work has been called "fervently inventive," by Ben Brantley in the New York Times, "extraordinarily powerful" by the LA Times and a notable production of the decade by Alex Ross of the New Yorker. MFA, Columbia University. She has taught or guest taught at Mannes School of Music, Marymount Manhattan College and Colgate College among others. www.ashleytata.com [ashleytata.com]

