The League of Composers-ISCM Presents Pianist Eliza Garth Next Month

The League of Composers-ISCM presents highly acclaimed pianist Eliza Garth at Merkin Hall on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30pm. Titled Voices, the evening will feature radiant, emergent works including premieres she commissioned from Nomi Epstein and Sheree Clement, the New York premiere of Judith Weir's Piano Concerto led by conductor James Baker, and two masterpieces by Mario Davidovsky: Synchronisms No. 6 (winner of the Pulitzer Prize) and Chacona.

Garth's commissions reveal her adventurous and imaginative spirit. In for Eliza, Epstein uses the prepared piano to create colorful, complex sonorities, explored in slow motion. Garth makes her theatrical debut in Clement's Teeth, playing the role of a disintegrating pianist during the pandemic of 2020, haunted by her thoughts and musical memories in fixed media.

Featured guest musicians: violinists Rebecca Fischer, Anna Lim, Curtis Macomber, and Deborah Wong; violists Lois Martin and Liuh-Wen Ting; cellists Chris Finckel and Robert LaRue; Lewis Paer on contrabass.