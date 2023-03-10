Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The League of Composers-ISCM Presents Pianist Eliza Garth Next Month

The performance is on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30pm.

Mar. 10, 2023  
The League of Composers-ISCM Presents Pianist Eliza Garth Next Month

The League of Composers-ISCM presents highly acclaimed pianist Eliza Garth at Merkin Hall on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30pm. Titled Voices, the evening will feature radiant, emergent works including premieres she commissioned from Nomi Epstein and Sheree Clement, the New York premiere of Judith Weir's Piano Concerto led by conductor James Baker, and two masterpieces by Mario Davidovsky: Synchronisms No. 6 (winner of the Pulitzer Prize) and Chacona.

Garth's commissions reveal her adventurous and imaginative spirit. In for Eliza, Epstein uses the prepared piano to create colorful, complex sonorities, explored in slow motion. Garth makes her theatrical debut in Clement's Teeth, playing the role of a disintegrating pianist during the pandemic of 2020, haunted by her thoughts and musical memories in fixed media.

Featured guest musicians: violinists Rebecca Fischer, Anna Lim, Curtis Macomber, and Deborah Wong; violists Lois Martin and Liuh-Wen Ting; cellists Chris Finckel and Robert LaRue; Lewis Paer on contrabass.




Related Stories
Review Roundup: A DOLLS HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Jessica Chastain Photo
Review Roundup: A DOLL'S HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Jessica Chastain
A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as 'Nora Helmer' in Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama in a new version by Amy Herzog, opens tonight at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). The limited engagement will now play through Saturday evening, June 10. Below, read reviews for this modern new take on Ibsen's classic!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tina Fey & More to Celebrate Ars Nova Anniversary Photo
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tina Fey & More to Celebrate Ars Nova Anniversary
Ars Nova will celebrate its 20th Anniversary and honor its founders Jenny & Jon Steingart at Nova Ball, Ars Nova’s annual benefit-turned-party of the season.
Kristin Chenoweth to Join Jinkx Monsoon for QUEEN TO QUEEN Photo
Kristin Chenoweth to Join Jinkx Monsoon for QUEEN TO QUEEN
Chicago will present QUEEN TO QUEEN with Jinkx Monsoon & Kristin Chenoweth, a “jazzy” post-show event at the Ambassador Theatre.
Apple Announces New Apple Music Classical App Photo
Apple Announces New Apple Music Classical App
Apple today announced Apple Music Classical, a brand-new standalone app designed specifically for classical music. Apple Music Classical makes it quick and easy to find any recording in the world’s largest classical music catalog with fully optimized search, and listeners can enjoy the highest audio quality available and experience many classical favorites in a whole new way with immersive spatial audio.

More Hot Stories For You


SWEENEY TODD, NEWSIES, and More Set For Theatre Under the Stars 2023/24 SeasonSWEENEY TODD, NEWSIES, and More Set For Theatre Under the Stars 2023/24 Season
March 9, 2023

Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) announced the full lineup for the 2023/24 Season this afternoon, and it includes a brand-new musical written by TUTS  Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges and Megan Larche Dominick. Learn more about the full season lineup here!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tina Fey & More to Celebrate Ars Nova 20th Anniversary at NOVA BALLLin-Manuel Miranda, Tina Fey & More to Celebrate Ars Nova 20th Anniversary at NOVA BALL
March 9, 2023

Ars Nova will celebrate its 20th Anniversary and honor its founders Jenny & Jon Steingart at Nova Ball, Ars Nova’s annual benefit-turned-party of the season.
Apple Announces New Apple Music Classical AppApple Announces New Apple Music Classical App
March 9, 2023

Apple today announced Apple Music Classical, a brand-new standalone app designed specifically for classical music. Apple Music Classical makes it quick and easy to find any recording in the world’s largest classical music catalog with fully optimized search, and listeners can enjoy the highest audio quality available and experience many classical favorites in a whole new way with immersive spatial audio.
Kristin Chenoweth to Join Jinkx Monsoon for QUEEN TO QUEEN Event at CHICAGOKristin Chenoweth to Join Jinkx Monsoon for QUEEN TO QUEEN Event at CHICAGO
March 9, 2023

Chicago will present QUEEN TO QUEEN with Jinkx Monsoon & Kristin Chenoweth, a “jazzy” post-show event at the Ambassador Theatre.
Photo: Chance The Rapper Visits THE LION KING on BroadwayPhoto: Chance The Rapper Visits THE LION KING on Broadway
March 9, 2023

See a photo of Chance The Rapper at The Lion King on Broadway!
share