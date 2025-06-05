The Joyce Theater Unveils '25 Fall/ '26 Winter Season Featuring Arpino Dance Festival and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Joyce Theater Foundation has unveiled the Fall 2025/Winter 2026 season: a ineup that brings together legendary choreographers, next-generation visionaries, and genre-defying movement from across the globe. With a calendar of performances that spans September through February, the season celebrates landmark anniversaries, introduces new commissions, and honors culturally rooted forms that continue to shape the future of dance.

A centerpiece of the season, the Arpino Dance Festival offers a once-in-a-generation tribute to Gerald Arpino, one of American ballet’s most transformative figures and co-founder and former artistic director of The Joffrey Ballet. The season officially opens with the long-awaited return of Indigenous Enterprise, following their sold-out Joyce debut in 2021.

The following is a complete roster of companies who will appear at The Joyce Theater this spring and summer:

Still Here

Indigenous Enterprise

September 16-21

Tue-Fri 7:30pm, Sat 2pm & 7:30pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, September 17

Tickets: $17 - $62 (including fees)

Press Contact: Billy Zavelson / Richard Kornberg & Associates, Billy@KornbergPR.com

Known for blending authentic powwow dance styles with contemporary performance, Indigenous Enterprise empowers Native youth and preserves Indigenous traditions through storytelling. They have taken Indigenous culture to global stages—from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Super Bowl LVII and the Sydney Opera House to Lincoln Center and Nike campaigns. In its newest production, Still Here, the Native American dance collective honors its ancestors, celebrates Indigenous excellence, and reminds the world: We are not history—we are a living culture, and We Are Still Here. This groundbreaking performance features live powwow drumming and singing with members of the groups Sharp Shooter, Calling Eagle, and the Grammy-nominated Northern Cree, world-champion dancers, and animated storytelling, all centered around the relationship between a grandfather and his grandson.



BalletX

September 24-28

Wed-Fri 7:30pm, Sat 2pm & 7:30pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Thursday September, 25

Tickets: $17 - $72 (including fees)

Press Contact: Dan Bruskewicz, dbruskewicz@balletx.org

BalletX, Philadelphia's premier contemporary ballet company, kicks off its 20th Anniversary season at The Joyce to celebrate two decades of choreographic excellence and an unwavering commitment to artists. Known for creating powerful performances that inspire human connection, BalletX has commissioned over 140 ballets from 80 international choreographers. This retrospective program features some of the company's most memorable highlights from its distinguished repertory, including works by choreographers Matthew Neenan, Nicolo Fonte, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Jorma Elo, Darrell Grand Moultrie, Nicola Wills, and Trey McIntyre, among others. The performance culminates with the New York premiere of Gregory Dawson's Sojourner (2025), a dynamic collaboration with composer Luke Carlos O'Reilly and some of New York’s most prolific jazz musicians.



Arpino Dance Festival

September 30-October 12

Tue-Fri 7:30 pm, Sat 2pm & 7:30pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, October 1

Tickets: $17 - $82 (including fees)

Press Contact: Billy Zavelson / Richard Kornberg & Associates, Billy@KornbergPR.com

Choreographer Gerald Arpino, with Robert Joffrey, created a ballet company and body of work that left a singular and enduring impact on American ballet. In this collaboration between The Gerald Arpino Foundation and The Joyce Theater, the Arpino Dance Festival celebrates his profound legacy with a rousing array of his signature works, including Round of Angels, Light Rain, and Sea Shadow, along with some unseen in New York for more than three decades. The festival also features an exceptional lineup of world-renowned artists from The Joffrey Ballet, Dance Theatre of Harlem, San Francisco Ballet, Houston Ballet, Ballet West, Oklahoma City Ballet, and the recently formed collective AVID Dance.



Limón Dance Company

October 14-19

Tue-Fri 7:30pm, Sat 2pm & 7:30pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, October 15

Tickets: $17 - $82(including fees)

Press Contact: Michelle Tabnick, michelle@michelletabnickpr.com

The Limón Dance Company launches its 80th anniversary season with a bold, intergenerational program that honors eight decades of revolutionary modern dance by its founder, José Limón, while amplifying the voices of today. The program opens with a new reconstruction of Limón’s The Emperor Jones (1956), a haunting portrait inspired by Eugene O’Neill’s play that explores authority, vulnerability, and the weight of self-mythology. A multi-generational restaging of Limón's 1942 solo Chaconne follows—a poignant meditation on form, dignity, and the elevation of the male figure, featuring live music. Bridging history and innovation, the evening concludes with a world premiere by acclaimed Mexican choreographer Diego Vega Solorza. A vital voice in Latin American dance, Vega Solorza brings a personal lens shaped by his experience as a queer Mexican man. Like Limón, his work confronts the realities of its time with choreography that is personal, urgent, and unapologetic.



Gravity

Ballet Preljocaj

October 21-26

Tue-Sat 7:30pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, October 22

Tickets: $17 - $72 (including fees)

Press Contact: Billy Zavelson / Richard Kornberg & Associates, Billy@KornbergPR.com

The internationally-acclaimed Ballet Preljocaj presents Gravity, a bold contemporary ballet work exploring the unseen forces that bind bodies to the Earth–and to one another. By contemplating mass, weight, space, and speed, choreographer Angelin Preljocaj creates a kinetic world where gravity transforms from a law of physics to a rich, expressive movement language. Gravity stretches between the abstract and concrete, putting a poetic spin on the invisible forces that shape our everyday lives.



Le Grand Bal

DYPTIK

October 28-November 1

Tue-Fri 7:30 pm, Sat 2pm & 7:30pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, October 29

Tickets: $17 - $62 (including fees)

Press Contact: Billy Zavelson / Richard Kornberg & Associates, Billy@KornbergPR.com

The French-based DYPTIK brings its latest creation, Le Grand Bal, to New York audiences this fall. Led by choreographers Souhail Marchiche and Mehdi Meghari, this hyper-physical work is a visceral response to isolation and confinement, culminating in a collective uprising where bodies find no other release than to dance. With a driving score by Patrick De Oliveira, Le Grand Balbridges Hip-hop, theater, and contemporary dance to push the dancers through endless states of movement and catharsis.



MOTHER

GALLIM

November 5-9

Wed-Fri 7:30 pm, Sat 2pm & 7:30pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Thursday, November 6

Tickets: $17 - $82 (including fees)

Press Contact: Erin Fogarty, erin@gallimdance.com

GALLIM presents the world premiere of MOTHER by acclaimed choreographer and artistic director Andrea Miller. MOTHERforetells the origins, mechanisms, and uncertain path of an imagined universe. Set in the primeval present where history only lies ahead, every shift of the dancers synthesizes the essential elements for the gestation of all life. The fragile sequences of survival go on. Through their signature virtuosity and searing movement, the GALLIM dancers exude traces of genesis. MOTHER features an original electronic dance score by Frédéric Despierre, with surreal costume design by Orly Anan, and evocative lighting design by Vincent Vigilante continuing a long history of collaboration with these brilliant artists.



American Street Dancer

Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theater

November 11-16

Tue-Fri 7:30 pm, Sat 2pm & 7:30pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, November 12

Tickets: $17 - $72 (including fees)

Press Contact: Billy Zavelson / Richard Kornberg & Associates, Billy@KornbergPR.com

Rennie Harris returns to The Joyce with the New York premiere of American Street Dancer, a new commission that pays tribute to the profound influence of Street Dance on the arts. Well-known for painting rich tapestries of political, social, and economic history through movement, Rennie Harris weaves a vibrant blend of street and tap dance styles to highlight unique forms from across the United States, including Jitting (Detroit), Footwork (Chicago), and GQ (Philadelphia). American Street Dancer features a live Hip-hop orchestra with a DJ, bucket players, and beatboxers, as well as an impressive line-up of acclaimed artists such as House of Jit, Creation Global, Akim Funk Buddha, DJ Razor Ramon, Ayodele Casel, and his company, Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theater.



Complexions Contemporary Ballet

November 18-30

Week one: Tue 7pm, Wed-Fri 7:30pm; Sat 2pm & 7:30pm, Sun 2pm

Week two: Tue-Fri 7:30pm, Sat 2pm & 7:30pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, November 19

Tickets: $17 - $82 (including fees)

Press Contact: Lisa Labrado, lisa@ll-pr.biz

Complexions Contemporary Ballet returns to The Joyce to celebrate its 31st season under the direction of Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson. Known for its signature fusion of technical precision, raw energy, and soulful storytelling, the company presents an electrifying program featuring new works by Rhoden, rising guest choreographer Houston Thomas, and Co-Associate Artistic Director Joe Gonzalez. With highlights including the company premiere of Midnight Riff, Rhoden’s vibrant tribute to the legendary women of jazz, and Retro Suite, a retrospective of Rhoden’s iconic repertory, Complexions promises a thrilling, unforgettable evening of dance.



Shadow Cities

Ephrat Asherie Dance with Arturo O’Farrill

December 3-7

Wed-Fri 7:30pm, Sat 2pm & 7:30pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Thursday, December 4

Tickets: $17 - $72 (including fees)

Press Contact: Billy Zavelson / Richard Kornberg & Associates, Billy@KornbergPR.com

Ephrat Asherie Dance (EAD) collaborates with Grammy award-winning pianist and composer Arturo O’Farrill on its newest creation, Shadow Cities, a contemplative and multifaceted reflection on the beauty, vastness and joy of the in-between. With a cast of six dancers and four musicians, the performers explore the myriad ways they feel split between cities, memories, and generations, encountering their most enlivened selves in unexpected moments. EAD explores the expansive narrative qualities of a multitude of Afro-diasporic vernacular forms including breaking, hip hop, house, and waacking to tell stories and find new modes of expression. Featuring live music by Arturo O'Farrill and friends, Shadow Cities is a conversation between O'Farrill's vast compositional voice and EAD's dynamic, rigorous and idiosyncratic choreography.



A Very SW!NG OUT Holiday

December 9-14

Tue-Fri 7:30pm, Sat 2pm & 7:30pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, December 10

Tickets: $17 - $72 (including fees)

Press Contact: Billy Zavelson / Richard Kornberg & Associates, Billy@KornbergPR.com

Oh, what fun it is to swing! This winter, director and choreographer Caleb Teicher and their all-star team of collaborators (Evita Arce, LaTasha Barnes, Nathan Bugh, and Eyal Vilner) invite you to revel in the joy of social dance and festive cheer with A Very SW!NG OUT Holiday. Back by popular demand, this spirited twist on the acclaimed show SW!NG OUT fills the stage with Lindy Hop brilliance and jubilant holiday classics played live by the Eyal Vilner Big Band, including What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve, Sleigh Ride, Winter Wonderland, and more. Don’t get too cozy–During the second act, get your jingle on and dance with your loved ones onstage for a post-show jam session yule surely not want to miss!



MOMIX: ALICE

December 16-January 4

Week One: Tue-Fri 7:30pm, Sat 2pm & 7:30pm, Sun 2pm & 7:30pm

Week Two: Tue 7:30pm, Wed 4pm, Fri-Sat 7:30pm, Sat & Sun 2pm

Week Three: Mon-Tue 7:30pm, Wed 4pm, Fri-Sat 7:30pm, Sat-Sun 2pm

No Performances on Christmas Day (Dec 25) and New Year’s Day (Jan 1)

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, December 17

Tickets: $17 - $82 (including fees)

Press Contact: Billy Zavelson / Richard Kornberg & Associates, Billy@KornbergPR.com

In a swirl of illusion, acrobatics, magic, and whimsy, MOMIX sends audiences flying down the rabbit hole in Moses Pendleton’s ALICE, inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice in Wonderland. Join this dazzling company on a mind-bending adventure as Alice encounters time-honored characters, including the undulating Caterpillar, a lobster quadrille, frenzied White Rabbits, a mad Queen of Hearts, and a variety of other surprises.



What The Day Owes To The Night

Compagnie Hervé KOUBI

January 6-11

Tue-Sat 7:30pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, January 7

Tickets: $17 - $72 (including fees)

Press Contact: Billy Zavelson / Richard Kornberg & Associates, Billy@KornbergPR.com

Back for an encore run, Compagnie Hervé KOUBI performs What The Day Owes To The Night, a gravity-defying work blending capoeira, martial arts, and contemporary dance. Inspired by Algerian author Yasmina Khadra’s novel, What The Day Owes To The Night traces Koubi’s own personal lineage as a French-Algerian choreographer. After learning about his family’s Algerian roots, Koubi returned to the country of his ancestors to collaborate with Street Dance performers from across the Mediterranean basin. What emerged is “a creation of poetic beauty” (The New York Times), a meditative yet strikingly athletic work about the ties that bind us.



Sons of Echo

January 14-25

Week One: Wed-Fri 7:30pm, Sat 2pm & 7:30pm, Sun 2pm

Week Two: Tue-Fri 7:30pm, Sat 2pm & 7:30pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Thursday, January 15

Tickets: $17 - $82 (including fees)

Press Contact: Billy Zavelson / Richard Kornberg & Associates, Billy@KornbergPR.com

A Joyce Theater Production, Sons of Echo is a bold new program from international ballet star Daniil Simkin, a powerful evening of classical and contemporary dance that reveals the humanity behind ballet's bravura. Featuring Simkin and four principal male dancers at the height of their careers–Jeffrey Cirio (Boston Ballet), Osiel Gouneo (Bayerisches Staatsballett), Alban Lendorf (Royal Danish Ballet), Siphesihle November (The National Ballet of Canada)–this decorated cast explores identity, vulnerability, and strength through new and reimagined works by groundbreaking female choreographers including Lucinda Childs, Drew Jacoby, Tiler Peck, and Anne Plamondon. Playful, poignant, and visually electrifying, Sons of Echo shatters expectations of the male dancer and reshapes ballet’s future.

January 27-February 8

Tue-Fri 7:30pm, Sat 2pm & 7:30pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, January 28

Tickets: $17 - $82 (including fees)

Press Contact: Blake Zidell / Blake Zidell & Associates, Blake@BlakeZidell.com

Soledad Barrio & Noche Flamenca return with its signature fusion of raw emotion, virtuosic artistry, and theatrical storytelling that has captivated audiences worldwide. Founded in 1993 by Martín Santangelo and led by his electrifying, two-time Bessie Award-winning wife Soledad Barrio, the company continues to redefine what flamenco can be—pushing the boundaries of the form while honoring its soul. With a powerhouse ensemble of world-renowned dancers, singers, and musicians, Noche Flamenca delivers an unforgettable experience that is as emotionally searing as it is viscerally thrilling.



Malpaso Dance Company

February 10-15

Tue-Fri 7:30pm, Sat 2pm & 7:30pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, February 11

Tickets: $17 - $72 (including fees)

Press Contact: Billy Zavelson / Richard Kornberg & Associates, Billy@KornbergPR.com

The Havana-based Malpaso Dance Company takes the stage for its eleventh engagement at The Joyce, delivering a dynamic program that embodies the pulse of contemporary Cuban dance. Since its founding in 2012 by Daile Carrazana, Osnel Delgado, and Fernando Sáez, Malpaso has become a powerhouse of bold innovation, pairing exquisite technique with an unyielding commitment to fostering new voices in contemporary dance and Cuban choreography. This season, Malpaso performs Dark Meadow Suite in celebration of the GRAHAM100 project, becoming the first Cuban dance company to ever stage Martha Graham’s work. The program also includes a new work by co-founder Daile Carrazana, as well as a commission by A.I.M by Kyle Abraham alumna Keerati Jinakunwiphat.



Trinity Irish Dance Company

February 17-22

Tue-Fri 7:30pm, Sat 2pm & 7:30pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, February 18

Tickets: $17 - $62 (including fees)

Press Contact: Billy Zavelson / Richard Kornberg & Associates, Billy@KornbergPR.com

Led by Founding Artistic Director Mark Howard and Associate Artistic Director Chelsea Hoy, the Chicago-based Trinity Irish Dance Company (TIDC) celebrates 35 years of genre-defying innovation with a program representative of Howard’s unique vision to fuse vibrant Irish traditions with ever-evolving American innovation. Highlights include the world premieres of Howard and Hoy’s historic reinvention of Johnny, Howard’s early work (1991) that altered the global Irish dance landscape, as well as a new work by Michelle Dorrance created in collaboration with the dancers.

February 24-March 1

Tue-Fri 7:30pm, Sat 2pm & 7:30pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, February 25

Tickets: $17 - $72 (including fees)

Publicity Contact: Billy Zavelson / Richard Kornberg & Associates, Billy@KornbergPR.com

Founded in 1985 and based in Brooklyn, Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE seamlessly melds traditional African and Afro-Cuban dance with contemporary movement and spiritual storytelling. For its homecoming season, the company returns with a captivating program that honors Brown’s signature choreographic voice—uplifting themes of community, resilience, and transcendence through a powerful blend of rhythm and ritual.

* * *

CURTAIN CHATS

The Joyce Theater holds free post-performance dialogues with artistic directors and/or company members following designated performances. These dialogues are open to all audience members attending that evening’s performance.

FAMILY MATINEES

The Joyce invites young audiences and grown-ups to experience renowned companies together and to enjoy a special opportunity to meet the artists following the performances. Kids’ tickets are only $10. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

This fall/winter season’s Family Matinee series is as follows.

Kids (ages 6-14) must be accompanied by an adult:

Indigenous Enterprise

Sat, Sep 20

Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theater

Sat, Nov 15

Complexions Contemporary Ballet

Sun, Nov 23

Ephrat Asherie Dance with Arturo O’Farrill

Sat, Dec 6

A Very SW!NG OUT Holiday

Sat, Dec 13

MOMIX: ALICE

Sun, Dec 21

Compagnie Hervé KOUBI

Sun, Jan 11

Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE

Sat, Feb 28

