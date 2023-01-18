Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Irish Tenors - 25th Anniversary Tour To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day At Town Hall, March 17

The Irish Tenors rekindled the love of all things Irish in America and opened the door for countless Irish music groups to hit the United States.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Celtic music kings The Irish Tenors will take the stage at Town Hall on St. Patrick's Day, Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00PM, performing with a 27-piece orchestra. With ten best-selling CDs now to their credit, the Irish Tenors burst on the American music scene with a 1998 PBS special.

The Irish Tenors rekindled the love of all things Irish in America and opened the door for countless Irish music groups to hit the United States. Tickets are $69, $89 and $129 and available starting Friday, December 9 at 10:00AM at 800.745.3000 www.ticketmaster.com

The Irish Tenors have performed all over the world, including the best venues in the United States, from Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Gardens and Carnegie Hall in New York to The Hollywood Bowl in California. They have blazed the trail from coast to coast stopping in nearly every city in between, thrilling audiences at every single stop with their enchanting Irish repertoire, sweeping secular selections and dynamic holiday fare. The Irish Tenors have also performed for Presidents and Prime Ministers, delighting audiences with the full-bodied sound of symphonic backing and pure tenor harmony.




