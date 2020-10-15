The Global Fine Art Awards Announces The 7th Annual GFAA Award Nominees

The public revelation of the 2020 Global Fine Art Awards Nominees takes place via a GFAA Facebook event.

Today, the Global Fine Art Awards (GFAA) program announced the Nominees for its seventh annual edition. The 116 Nominees this year represent 6 continents, 31 countries and 68 cities following the year-long research process to discover the best curated art and design exhibitions, installations and programming around the world.

The public revelation of the 2020 Global Fine Art Awards Nominees takes place via a GFAA Facebook event today at 1:00 pm EST (7:00 pm CEST)..

GFAA conducts extensive year-round research of curated exhibitions and installations across the globe to designate awards for group and themed exhibitions as well as awards for solo artist shows. Exemplified by the two awards launched in 2017 - Global Planet and Global Humanity - GFAA spotlights the best works produced every year voicing the connection of art to society's pressing issues.

Art Historian, Co-Founder of Art Dubai and GFAA Judge Savita Apte stated, "We at GFAA believe that Art has the power to address issues of social injustice, spur social action and instigate structural change whilst promoting civic action and building communities."

This year, with the advent of the coronavirus, GFAA launched a new award to recognize its indelible mark on the cultural and total global landscape and to recognize innovation and excellence in the field of virtual art and design - Best Digital Exhibition or Online Educational Program.

Geographic, scale, ethnic and gender diversity are essential in the GFAA research and Nominee selection:

35 total collaborations, an unprecedented number of shows involving multiple institutions

21% of this year's Nominees are in or about the art and artists of Asia, Africa and the Middle East

78% of the Best Photography category are by women artists or include women artists

32% of the Nominees are women in two of the highest profile categories - Best Contemporary and Post-War Art, (deceased), Best Contemporary and Post-War Art, (living)

Less than half of the Nominees included in Best Contemporary and Post-War Art (deceased) and Best Contemporary and Post-War Art (living) are exhibitions of work by European or North American white males (42%)

Less than half of the Nominees exhibited in the top 100 art museums visited in the world (The Art Newspaper, April 2017), whereas the majority emanate from smaller institutions and other venues

The GFAA Judges will ultimately select fifteen winners - one in each of the following award categories: Contemporary and Post-War- solo artist (deceased); Contemporary and Post-War- solo artist (living); Contemporary and Post-War- group or theme; Impressionist and Modern- solo artist; Impressionist and Modern- group or theme; Renaissance, Baroque, Old Masters and Dynasties- solo artist; Renaissance, Baroque, Old Masters and Dynasties- group or theme; Ancient Art; Photography; Design; Fringe; Public Art, and the new awards that premiered last year - Global Planet and Global Humanity. Youniversal and YOU-2 are the two final awards given to the most popular Nominees selected by public voting on the GFAA website and social media.

