The Felix Organization to Present Slay This Way Pride Event Honoring Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels For 50 Years Of Hip Hop

The Felix Organization, Y. D. Fox Entertainment & Ashley Longshore will present the Slay This Way Pride Event, where legendary artist Darryl “DMC” McDaniels will be honored for his monumental contributions to hip hop over the past 50 years.

The event will take place on June 10, 2024, at The Cutting Room located at 44 East 32nd St. Doors will open at 6:30pm with the show starting at 7:30pm. Tickets are available for purchase on the website https://www.thefelixorganization.org/slay-this-way or at the door. Please note that all attendees must be 21 years or older.

Slay This Way promises to be an unforgettable evening of musical entertainment, featuring a variety show showcasing some of the industry's powerhouse singers along with surprise special guests. The lineup includes performances by Rock N Roll Hall of Famer and founding member of Run DMC, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, along with Sam Behr, Jahzara Martina, N'kenge, Ginger Minj, Jeremy Schonfeld, Donnie Kehr, Debbie Tjong, Molly Russo, Sammy Rae, Dawn Derow, AC Lincoln, Isabelle Gottfried and Alexa Ray Joel. A special appearance by the Royal House of Labeija will add to the excitement of the night.

The event will also introduce Henry Cornell and Gus Schonfeld, with the band consisting of musical director Sam Behr, associate musical director Jackson Bell, and special guests Sammy Rae & Friends: Chris Schultz, Max Zoom, Kellon Reese and Debbie Tjong. Ryan Willard will serve as the auctioneer, while Nimay Ndolo will host the evening. The event is produced by Michael T Clarkston, with Y Dolly Fox and Ashley Longshore as executive producers.

The highly anticipated online pre-bidding for eight extraordinary auction packages is now live at bit.ly/slayauction offering bidders the opportunity to acquire exclusive experiences and collectibles. Among the highlights are a one year membership to Equinox, Ashley Longshore's Marsha P Johnson Artwork, Richard Bernstein's Debbie Harry 1979 print, an exclusive photo shoot with Fashion And Billboard Photographer Harol Baez with celebrity makeup artist Esteban Martinez, two night stay at Woodstock Way Hotel, private party for 25 guests catered by the esteemed lifestyle expert Mary Giuliani, and a rare guitar signed by rock legends The Rolling Stones and pop sensation Taylor Swift. All pre-bids will close at 2pm on June 10th and will shift to live in person or by phone the night of the event.

Sheila Jaffe, Co-Founder of The Felix Organization, expressed her excitement about honoring Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, highlighting the shared dream that led to the creation of Felix and the impact of Camp Felix and Felix Forward programs on the lives of youth. Executive Director Amanda Simonetta emphasized the organization's commitment to providing life-changing opportunities for young people through their camp programs and year-round enrichment, helping them become outstanding individuals who reach their full potentials.

This event would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors: Harol Baez, Estate of Richard Bernstein, Jeffrey Bilhuber, The Cutting Room, Jill, Emma & Dan Dienst, Ron Dodd, Ethyl's Alcohol and Food, Equinox, Event Radios, Kira Faiman/Von Germ Home, Ryan & Mary Giuliani, Innovoke, Sherman and Cindy Longshore, Ashley Longshore, Kerri Mandelbaum, The Manoogian-Aguirre Family, Esteban Martinez, Sean McClenahan, Victoria Mele, Stephanie P. Smith & Marsha Nairne, Smash Studios and Elizabeth Wilson Legacy Project.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the event website. Join us in celebrating Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and supporting The Felix Organization's mission to make a difference in the lives of foster youth.