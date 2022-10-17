Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Drunk Texts Kick Off Halloweekend With THE MERRY BUSTERS OF GHOSTS

The Drunk Texts dusts off classical texts, or texts made classical, in performances that combine drinking games, improvisation and audience participation.

Oct. 17, 2022  

Whom wilt thou call upon? The Merry Busters of Ghosts of course!

The Drunk Texts are back in action just in time for Halloween with Andrew Sanford's classical adaptation of Ghostbusters!

The company returns to The Player's Theatre on Friday, October 28th at 9:30pm.

Follow along on Venkman, Egon, Ray and Winston's journey to rid the world of pesky ghosts- Shakespearean style! Will they save New York City from destruction? Find out in The Merry Busters of Ghosts!

Tickets are $12 in advance / $15 at the door (includes your first drink!) and can be purchased at thedrunktexts.com.

The Drunk Texts dusts off classical texts, or texts made classical, in performances that combine drinking games, improvisation and audience participation. A boozy twist on classical theatre, the interactive evening lets the audience vote on who takes the next shot and even safely volunteer for a crucial cameo line. Drink along with us as we bring the bar to the classics...you may have heard of these texts before, but you've never seen them like this.



