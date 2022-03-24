The Drama Book Shop Launches E-Commerce Site
Select titles for Women’s History Month include: A Girl Named Rosita, The America Play and Other Works, Nina: A Story of Nina Simone and more.
The Drama Book Shop has announced the launch of an e-commerce site, providing worldwide access to thousands of theatrical titles. The online store features all the titles available in the New York shop and will offer staff recommendations, new plays, monthly selects, indie titles, top picks for kids and more. Every month select titles will be highlighted supporting a theme of the month.
The online shop is open and ready for visitors at Drama Book Shop. (shop.dramabookshop.com)
Select titles for Women's History Month include:
A Girl Named Rosita: The Story of Rita Moreno: Actor, Singer, Dancer, Trailblazer! (Hardcover)
By Anika Aldamuy Denise, Leo Espinosa (Illustrator)
The America Play and Other Works (Paperback)
By Suzan-Lori Parks
Nina: A Story of Nina Simone (Hardcover)
By Traci N. Todd, Christian Robinson (Illustrator)
Wit: A Play (Paperback)
By Margaret Edson
April will feature works relating to Comedy, Jazz, and Spring as well as celebrating Library Week and Earth Day. May will honor Asian Pacific American Heritage month and June will celebrate Pride month.
The Drama Book Shop opened to the public at its new home at 266 West 39th Street, between Seventh and Eighth Avenues on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Founded in 1917 by the Drama League, The Drama Book Shop became an independent bookstore in 1923 and has since been deemed a quintessential New York City cultural institution. For over 100 years, The Drama Book Shop has been the city's best source for theatrical works, with over 8,000 plays regularly in stock. In 2011, The Drama Book Shop received a Tony Award® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre. This award is bestowed upon individuals, organizations, and institutions that have demonstrated profound achievement in the theatre but are ineligible in any of the established Tony categories.
Longtime friends, and patrons of the bookstore, Thomas Kail and Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with Jeffrey Seller and James L. Nederlander, purchased the store from Rozanne Seelen, whose late husband Arthur Seelen had bought the store in 1958. Over the years, the store has moved several times, with its most recent location having been on West 40th Street. In 2002 a theatre troupe from Wesleyan University founded by Mr. Kail and some friends convened downstairs in the store's 60-seat Arthur Seelen Theatre to rehearse a new musical. Written by Mr. Miranda and Ms. Hudes and directed by Mr. Kail, that show was In the Heights, which went on to win four 2008 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It opened on June 11 as a major motion picture from Warner Brothers.
The new location, designed by Hamilton scenic designer David Korins and his team, pays homage to twentieth century European cafes and reading rooms and features a full-service cafe serving coffee, teas, and light snacks.
The Drama Book Shop is a community space for everyone enthused by the Arts-students, theater fans, industry professionals and award-winning artists alike. Since 1917, The Drama Book Shop has been a mainstay of New York's theatre scene, and with the support of the thousands of patrons that have passed through the shop's doors, will continue to be for the next 100 years to come.
Store Hours
Monday - Saturday 10:00am - 7:30pm
Sunday 12:00pm - 7:00pm