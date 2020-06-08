The Contemporary Jewish Museum stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter:

"To our community, The Contemporary Jewish Museum (The CJM) stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. The past weeks have once again exposed the systemic racism and violence that pervades our country. We've taken this time to mourn the senseless murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, and so many others who have lost their lives at the hands of police brutality and racial injustice, including those whose names we do not know. We are listening to the outcry from the community, and we are taking a long, hard look internally at our institution.

We recognize that The CJM has not been an actively anti-racist institution, but we are committed to doing the work necessary to become one. The CJM acknowledges the colonial origins and the inherent legacy of white supremacy embedded in all museums, even those created to surface stories and artwork from oppressed communities. We are not exempt from this history and we know that we have work to do.

We are meeting with and hearing from all levels of our staff, Board of Trustees, and community members to collectively develop a plan of action as we commit to this lifelong work. We understand that a statement of solidarity is not enough. We know that our actions will speak louder than our words.

As we move forward together in the spirit of the Jewish tenet of "tikkun olam" (Hebrew for "repairing the world"), we will transparently communicate and engage with you in the hope that you, our community, will continue to hold us accountable. In solidarity,

The CJM"

