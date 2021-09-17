The Center for Jewish History Presents MAN RAY: THE ARTIST AND HIS SHADOWS

Man Ray (1890-1976), a founding father of the Dada Movement and key player in French Surrealism, is one of the central artists of the 20th century. He is also one of the most elusive.



How did Philadelphia-born Emmanuel Radnitzky, the son of Russian Jewish immigrants who grew up in Brooklyn, become one of the most radically original maverick artists of his time?



The Center for Jewish History will livestream an interview with journalist and critic Arthur Lubow on Thursday, September 23rd at 6pm. Lubow's new biography in the Jewish Lives series at Yale University Press, Man Ray: The Artist and His Shadows, examines Man Ray's Jewish roots as one filter that provides greater context into his artwork and life.



According to Lauren Gilbert, Senior Manager for Public Services at the Center for Jewish History, "Arthur Lubow takes on the difficult task of shedding light on a figure who intentionally obscured the details of his own life and never felt at home in his family and social milieu, revealing how Emmanuel Radnitzky became Man Ray."

