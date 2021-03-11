The Center for Ballet & the Arts and National Sawdust Announce Toulmin Creators

The Center for the Ballet and the Arts at NYU and National Sawdust today announced the 40 composers and choreographers named as Toulmin Creators who will collaborate on new work for the virtual medium and participate in a slate of digital performances and programs, free and open to the public. The Toulmin Creators join five Toulmin Fellows, announced in the fall.

The addition of the Toulmin Creators is the next phase in a year-long partnership between the Center for Ballet and the Arts and National Sawdust, designed to support female, trans, and non-binary artists. Creators receive project development support, resources to adapt their work to the digital space, and a generative environment in which to develop new work and collaborate across artistic disciplines. The partnership is made possible by a $300,000 gift from the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation.

To see the full list of Toulmin Creators, please visit https://bit.ly/2ODGKLJ.

Several Creators have upcoming events in the near term as part of National Sawdust's Digital Discovery Festival, a weekly program of live performances, interviews, and artist development designed to link audiences with artists and ensure artists are compensated for their work. Additional collaborations will be announced as artistic relationships develop among Toulmin Fellows and Creators.

The partnership between the Center for Ballet and the Arts and National Sawdust-which began in November 2020-supports 45 choreographers and composers at a time when the arts industry has been heavily impacted by the pandemic.

"I am beyond happy to collaborate with CBA in this new partnership. To be able to focus on mentorship, discussion and the genesis of new work in this challenging time is a tremendous gift. The depth and scholarly approach CBA brings to the table is unique and one we will learn from. The camaraderie, art and discussions that have ensued are gifts we will treasure in terms of artifacts of our time, and great additions to the collaborative process and the canon," said Paola Prestini, composer, co-founder, and artistic director of National Sawdust.

"A year into the pandemic, artists are still creating and performing in a virtual environment. It is critical that these artists have the time, resources, and relationships needed to continue to develop new work. Music is vital to dance, so we are especially thrilled to partner with National Sawdust. We know these artists will benefit enormously from their community and expertise," said Jennifer Homans, founder and director of the Center for Ballet and the Arts at NYU.

National Sawdust's 2021 season celebrates creative and intellectual innovation and reinventing performance for the virtual stage and includes events with Toulmin Fellows and Creators. Further details about these events, as well as a full list of the Toulmin Creators and Fellows, is below.

2020-2021 Toulmin Creators:

Holland Andrews

Eliza Bagg

Stefanie Batten Bland

Sidra Bell

Galya Bisengalieva

Hope Boykin

Ayodele Casel

Maria Chavez

Helga Davis

Dormeshia

Izzi Eberstadt

Kate Eberstadt

inti figgis-vizueta

Ogemdi Ude

Gwendolyn Gussman

Samar Haddad King

Alicia Hall Moran

Francesca Harper

Hannah Ishizaki

JLin

Ausia Jones

Maurya Kerr

Bridget Kibbey

Yaz Lancaster

Loni Landon

Amyra Leon

Allison Loggins-Hull

Aditi Mangaldas

JL Marlor

Jessie Montgomery

Niloufar Nourbakhsh

Okwui Okpokwasili

Caili Quan

Tiffany Rea-Fisher

Hannah Schneider

Alesandra Seutin

Alice Sheppard

Valeria Solomonoff

Rajna Swaminathan

Tanyaradzwa Tawengwa

2020-2021 Toulmin Fellows:

Amy Hall Garner

Molly Joyce

Brianna Mims

Marisa Michelson and Miriam Parker