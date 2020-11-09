The Center For Fiction to Host Annual Awards Benefit Online
Tune in Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Center For Fiction will host their Annual Awards Benefit virtually this year on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 7:30 PM ET.
The night will honor screenwriter, James McBride, and Executive Vice President of Nonfiction Programming for Showtime Networks, Vinnie Malhotra for "The Good Lord Bird" and Chris Jackson, Publisher & Editor-In-Chief of One World, a newly relaunched imprint of Random House.
Actor and writer Ethan Hawke and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates will serve as presenters with additional appearances by Lena Waithe, Lucy Boynton and more to be announced. The night will be emceed by actor, comedian and writer Yvonne Orji.
The winner of the First Novel Prize, which recognizes the year's best debut novel, will be announced that evening. The Short List includes Amina Cain (Indelicacy), Maisy Card (These Ghosts Are Family), Hilary Leichter (Temporary), Raven Leilani (Luster), Corey Sobel (The Redshirt), Douglas Stuart (Shuggie Bain) and C Pam Zhang (How Much of These Hills Is Gold).
The Gala Chairs are Mary Jo and Ted Shen. Co-Chairs for this event include Celia and Henry McGee, Marva Smalls, Zibby Owens, Stephen Graham, Suzan-Lori Parks Wendy Whelan, David Michalek, Eisa Davis, André Holland, and Marissa Alperin and John Lowe.
This year's benefit will be free for anyone who wishes to attend. To register online, please visit https://benefit.centerforfiction.org/.
