The Cecilia Chorus Of New York Presents Their Music Director Mark Shapiro Leading FRENCH STAYCATION
A French Staycation, featuring the music of Fauré, Charpentier and Saint-Saens takes place November 23 @ 7:30 PM EST on Zoom.
In the seventh episode of their free, online series, The Cecilia Chorus of New York presents their Music Director Mark Shapiro, an internationally recognized teacher, leading a Zoom French Staycation, a Singposium on November 23 @ 7:30 PM EDT. The event is open to everyone.
Mark Shapiro says about the program, "Our whirlwind musical tour of France spans two centuries and illuminates the aspects of technique and style that make that country's music so quintessentially French, with its distinctive qualities of refinement, transparency, and self-assuredness."
The Maestro will discuss an excerpt from Midnight Mass by Marc-Antoine Charpentier, "Les fleurs et les arbres" by Camille Saint-Saëns and "Cantique de Jean Racine" by Gabriel Fauré, and lead singalongs of all three works.
The event is free. Register for the program at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUkd-2srj4uG9Y11ETAsc0NkgzHJO6eWcd8. Download the scores at https://www.cpdl.org/wiki/images/2/28/Cantique_de_Jean_Racine-Organ_Accpt.pdf, https://www.cpdl.org/wiki/images/9/9a/Gloria_minuit_Charpentier.pdf and https://www.cpdl.org/wiki/images/2/2c/Les_fleurs_et_les_arbres.pdf.
Mark Shapiro was appointed the seventh Music Director of The Cecilia Chorus of New York in 2011. The New York Times has characterized his conducting as "insightful" and acknowledged its "virtuosity and assurance," and "uncommon polish." The Cecilia Chorus of New York, winner of the ASCAP/Chorus America Alice Parker Award, was founded in 1906 and has evolved into one of the finest avocational performing arts organizations in New York City.
For more information about CC|NY, visit http://www.ceciliachorusny.org/ or call 646-638-2535.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Former Prima Ballerina With Alzheimer's Dances to Remembers and Dances to Swan Lake
A video has been released of a former prima ballerina with Alzheimer's remembering the music she used to dance to....
Matthew Morrison Will Lead DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL! on NBC; Plus a Video Preview!
NBC is bringing the magic of Dr. Seuss' world to life in a new musical production airing next month! Matthew Morrison will star as the title role in ...
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast Will Reunite for Live Concert, Streamed From NYC!
For the first time in nearly 10 months, the Broadway cast of the 15-time Tony Award-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill is reuniting on stage for one...
Breaking: Casts of HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, AIN'T TOO PROUD & JAGGED LITTLE PILL Will Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway will be back this Thanksgiving Day! According to the New York Times, the Broadway casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged L...
Jason Arrow, Chloé Zuel, Lyndon Watts, and More Will Lead HAMILTON in Australia; Full Cast Announced!
The full company has been revealed for the new Australian production of Hamilton opening at the Sydney Lyric Theatre, beginning 17 March 2021. The Aus...
Michael R. Jackson, Ben Bonnema & Christopher Staskel Announced as Winners of 16th Annual Fred Ebb Award
The Fred Ebb Foundation in association with the Roundabout Theatre Company will present the sixteenth annual Fred Ebb Award for aspiring musical thea...