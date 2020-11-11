The Cecilia Chorus Of New York Presents Their Music Director Mark Shapiro Leading FRENCH STAYCATION

A French Staycation, featuring the music of Fauré, Charpentier and Saint-Saens takes place November 23 @ 7:30 PM EST on Zoom.

In the seventh episode of their free, online series, The Cecilia Chorus of New York presents their Music Director Mark Shapiro, an internationally recognized teacher, leading a Zoom French Staycation, a Singposium on November 23 @ 7:30 PM EDT. The event is open to everyone.

Mark Shapiro says about the program, "Our whirlwind musical tour of France spans two centuries and illuminates the aspects of technique and style that make that country's music so quintessentially French, with its distinctive qualities of refinement, transparency, and self-assuredness."

The Maestro will discuss an excerpt from Midnight Mass by Marc-Antoine Charpentier, "Les fleurs et les arbres" by Camille Saint-Saëns and "Cantique de Jean Racine" by Gabriel Fauré, and lead singalongs of all three works.

The event is free. Register for the program at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUkd-2srj4uG9Y11ETAsc0NkgzHJO6eWcd8. Download the scores at https://www.cpdl.org/wiki/images/2/28/Cantique_de_Jean_Racine-Organ_Accpt.pdf, https://www.cpdl.org/wiki/images/9/9a/Gloria_minuit_Charpentier.pdf and https://www.cpdl.org/wiki/images/2/2c/Les_fleurs_et_les_arbres.pdf.

Mark Shapiro was appointed the seventh Music Director of The Cecilia Chorus of New York in 2011. The New York Times has characterized his conducting as "insightful" and acknowledged its "virtuosity and assurance," and "uncommon polish." The Cecilia Chorus of New York, winner of the ASCAP/Chorus America Alice Parker Award, was founded in 1906 and has evolved into one of the finest avocational performing arts organizations in New York City.

For more information about CC|NY, visit http://www.ceciliachorusny.org/ or call 646-638-2535.

