The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Presents TUESDAYS AT 6: Raymond Nagem

Weekly virtual concerts livestreamed on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

May. 27, 2021  

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulties of presenting in-person concerts, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine has launched a weekly series of online music recitals, Tuesdays at 6, on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

These recitals feature the music staff of the Cathedral, performing both in the great space of the Cathedral's Gothic interior and in the more intimate surroundings of their own living rooms.

This week, Associate Music Director Raymond Nagem will perform music by Johann Sebastian Bach, Leo Sowerby, Owain Park, and Maurice Duruflé.

PROGRAM:

Prelude and Fugue in E Minor, BWV 533 - Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Requiescat in pace - Leo Sowerby (1895-1968)

Images - Owain Park (b. 1993)

Prélude et Fugue sur le nom d'Alain, Op. 7 - Maurice Duruflé (1902-1986)

For more information on upcoming Tuesdays at 6 performances and other online music experiences from the Cathedral, visit stjohndivine.org/music.


