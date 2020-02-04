The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes BROOKLYN, WICKED, FALSETTOS, LEMPICKA Star Eden Espinosa

This week's episode has "never felt more right" because we're thrilled to be sharing drinks and laughs with the brilliantly talented Eden Espinosa! We're pouring out Hudson Whiskey (love that Maple Cask Rye!) and Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila (so good!) as Eden spills about her years "Defying Gravity" in Wicked, her experience recording the final performance of RENT on Broadway, and the powerful audience response to the Falsettos national tour.

Game Master Kimberly helps us all craft our own fairy tales (with the help of Lights of Broadway Show Cards) in a new game entitled "Once Upon a Time" and then Eden makes her way through the delightful confusion that is "Kevin's Corner." Eden also chats about the Wicked performance that led to her voice acting on Robot Chicken, her upcoming performance in the crazy, star-studded Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat concert, and we all discuss names that we read and recognize but struggle to pronounce out loud (Hermione?)

We have an incredible time with Eden so listen in and then be sure to get tickets to see her in concert in her residency at The Green Room 42. Eden Espinosa will perform "Unplugged & Unplanned" at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Sunday, February 9 at 7:00 PM; Sunday, February 16 at 7:00 PM; Sunday, February 23 at 7:00 PM; and Friday, February 28 at 7:00 PM. The cover charges is $25-$75. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

About Eden : Eden Espinosa is an actress and singer best known for electrifying performances as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway as well as in the Los Angeles and San Francisco productions. She has also been seen on Broadway in Brooklyn the Musical and Rent and toured the country in the national tour of Falsettos. As a voice actor, Eden has been heard on Robot Chicken, Elena of Avalor, and as Cassandra in Tangled: The Series/Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure. Eden will next be appearing in the star-studded Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat concert and in her February 2020 residency at The Green Room 42. Follow her @edenespinosa

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

