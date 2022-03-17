The Broadway League Will Once Again Report Weekly Grosses Beginning Next Week

The Broadway League announced today that it will resume the traditional reporting of weekly Broadway sales totals starting March 22, 2022. This is a return to the pre-pandemic practice of releasing individual Broadway show grosses on a weekly basis. On Tuesday, March 22, the League will post all weeks for the 2021-2022 season through March 20 on the League's public website, where grosses have always been reported.



"With the optimism that comes as spring approaches and as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic recedes, 16 new Broadway productions are preparing to open in March and April and audiences from across the country and around the world are returning to New York. As we move forward into this more 'normal' time, Broadway sales figures will be reported on a weekly basis beginning March 22, 2022," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League.

