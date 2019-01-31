The Broadway Green Alliance Presents The Third Green Broadway Award To Disney Theatrical Productions

Jan. 31, 2019  

The Broadway Green Alliance and the Broadway League have announced that Disney Theatrical Productions is the recipient of the 2019 Green Broadway Award which was presented at the Broadway League's Biennial Conference in Orlando, Florida. The Green Broadway Award honors an individual, show or organization for outstanding achievement in making Broadway more environmentally friendly.

Disney received the Award in recognition of its work to become greener in New York (both in its offices and in productions) and on the road, as well as its consistent support for and leadership in the BGA.

"Like so many producers in the Broadway community, we at DTP are committed to finding new ways to produce and run our shows to align with higher environmental standards," said Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer Disney Theatrical Productions. "Our casts, crews, musicians and staff proudly engage in these efforts and we look forward to discovering even more ways to innovate."

"Under Tom Schumacher's leadership, Disney has created an environment that encourages and enables a diverse group to express their individual commitments to greener theatre. The result has been a host of small actions that have a large cumulative effect," said Charlie Deull, co-chair of the BGA.

Disney's green achievements include:

  • Greener office practices supported by a volunteer "green team"
  • Green Captains on every show
  • Use of rechargeable batteries, water filtration systems and many other greener production practices
  • Investing in wind power, methane digester and other programs through the Touring Green program, offsetting over 5,000 tons of carbon generated by touring shows
  • Employing innovative techniques for closing a tour

The first Green Broadway Award was given to Jujamcyn Theaters in 2015, the second to David Stone in 2017, and an additional award will be given later this year to an individual leader.

See a short video on Disney's green efforts below!

