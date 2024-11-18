The Broadway Cast: THE OUTSIDERS' Emma Pittman, Kevin William Paul & Dan Berry

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In this episode of The Broadway Cast, host Ben Cameron sits down with three incredible Broadway stars-Emma Pittman, Kevin William Paul, and Dan Berry-for a lively roundtable discussion all about the hit production The Outsiders and what it's like to be part of a Tony Award-winning show!

The conversation dives deep into their personal journeys with The Outsiders, from auditioning to performing on the Great White Way. They reflect on the thrill of winning a Tony Award and the magic of being part of a history-making production. Plus, they share the highs and lows of their paths to Broadway stardom, offering insights and inspiration for aspiring performers everywhere.

But that's not all! The group also plays a fun theatre game where they try to name musicals that feature songs with cities in the title-a game that will have you thinking, laughing, and maybe even singing along!

Get ready for a heartfelt, hilarious, and insightful episode full of Broadway gossip, memories, and some seriously fun trivia! Whether you're a theatre lover or just curious about what it's like behind the curtains, this episode is a must-listen.

Watch the full episode in this video and check back next week for a new epsiode! Plus, be sure to follow the show (@TheBroadwayCast) for updates for even more exclusive content and listen to episodes here.