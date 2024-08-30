The Big Bear Theatre Project's LITTLE SHOP OF HORROR Cast Takes Over Our Instagram

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast of The Big Bear Theatre Project's Little Shop of Horrors will be taking over our Instagram today!

The production is continuing performances at The Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center this weekend. Shows are on August 30 and 31 at 7:30 and September 1 at 2:00. Tickets are available here.

The production stars Devon Michaels (Gilmore Girls) as Seymour, Nickelodeon star Rena Strober as Audrey, Kevin Symons (Parks and Recreation) as Mr. Mushnik and Trent Mills (The Little Mermaid tour) as Orin. The cast also includes Erin Walker, Jadyn Lynah, Mystica Mathis, and Scott Golden.

Little Shop of Horrors is a horror comedy rock musical with music by Alan Menken and lyrics and a book by Howard Ashman. The story follows a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh. The musical is loosely based on the low-budget 1960 black comedy film The Little Shop of Horrors.

The music, composed by Menken in the style of early 1960s rock and roll, doo-wop and early Motown, includes several well-known tunes, including the title song, "Skid Row (Downtown)", "Somewhere That's Green", and "Suddenly, Seymour”. Little Shop is a wonderful tale of romance that cautions the price to pay “when you get what you want instead of what you earn”.

Follow along on our Instagram today to learn more!